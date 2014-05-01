Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's woes
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends a gay rights flag raising event at Toronto City Hall May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford addresses supporters on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. Ford is seeking re-election in the Toronto municipal election, set for October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mayor Rob Ford laughs as he takes part in a Toronto Mayoral election debate with candidates Olivia Chow and David Soknacki in Toronto, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford runs from cameras at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. Ford made global headlines last year after admitting he had smoked crack cocaine. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford runs from cameras after exiting an executive council meeting in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a "Keep Calm and Carry On" sign at City Hall in Toronto March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A person holds a hot dog in front Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives for an appearance on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show in Hollywood, California March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford celebrates Team Canada's gold medal win over Sweden in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, in Toronto, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto's Chief Budget Officer Councillor Frank Di Giorgio shares a moment with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford at City Hall in Toronto, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford puts his hand up to block the camera lens as he walks to his office during a break in a meeting at City Hall in Toronto, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford gestures during a meeting at City Hall in Toronto, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto mayor Rob Ford arrives at public memorial for police constable John Zivcic in Toronto, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford climbs into a snow plow cab at a news conference at a public works yard to discussing the city's winter snow plowing agenda, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns following a break in an executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to his office in gym attire during a break in an executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts during a special council meeting at City Hall in Toronto November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford watches the CFL eastern final football game between the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Toronto, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford speaks at a news conference with his wife Renata (L) at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts to a video released of him by local media at City Hall in Toronto, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People protest Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in front of City Hall in Toronto, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford blows a kiss towards photographers as he gives children a tour of the office during "Take Your Kids to Work Day", at City Hall in Toronto, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford pauses as he speaks to the media at Toronto City Hall November 5, 2013. Ford admitted Tuesday that he has smoked crack cocaine, probably "in one of my drunken stupors", but insisted he's not an addict. REUTERS/Aaron Harris more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford responds to the Toronto police investigation dubbed "Project Brazen 2" to the media at City Hall in Toronto, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford yells at reporters and photographers to get off of his property in front of his house in Toronto October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rapper Drake (L) sits with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during an announcement that the Toronto Raptors will host the 2016 NBA All-Star game in Toronto, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Citizen Christine Brubaker holds a cake that she made for Toronto Mayor Rob Ford that reads "Happy Birthday Rob Please Resign" on his 44th birthday at City Hall in Toronto, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his house in his car in Toronto, May 24, 2013. Embattled Ford fired his chief of staff on Thursday, as Canada's largest city waited for Ford to address allegations that he was caught smoking crack cocaine on camera....more
