Tough Guy challenge
A competitor crawls under barbed wires during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault...more
A competitor crawls under barbed wires during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of 21 obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitor and Marshall Nigel Dawson poses for a photograph before the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitor James Richardson-Bullock (R) runs with his team during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors climb nets during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors run at the start of the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors jump through fire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors run through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors jump across water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors react after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors pull each other along during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitor Nigel Dawson runs during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors wade through smashed ice during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor wearing a cat mask crawls under barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Competitors jump into water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A competitor reacts after surfacing from the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
