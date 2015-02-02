Edition:
Tough Guy challenge

A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Competitors run through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A competitor runs through flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A competitor dressed as a cricketer lies in the mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A competitor shakes water off his head during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Competitors cross a cargo net during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Competitors gesture as they start the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A competitor runs through mud during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Competitors run through smoke and fire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A competitor gestures as he crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A competitor shakes water off his head during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Competitors dressed as Jesus carry crosses as the start the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A competitors run through smoke and flames during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
A competitor shakes water off his head during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
