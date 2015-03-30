Tough Mudder challenge
A woman runs through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women run through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sweats as he scrambles under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People cross the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People cross the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman climbs out of an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man screams as he is shocked by electric wires as he scrambles through mud during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People participate in the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed Baylosis, 41, stops for a lip balm break during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman jumps into an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman falls into mud as she tries to avoid being shocked by electric wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People cross the finish line during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man screams as he is shocked by electric wires as he scrambles through water during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women run through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple kisses after scrambling through mud under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man celebrates after making it through a tank of icy water during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man climbs out of an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman receives a headband after participating in the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man crosses the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Men help a teammate scramble up a steep, slippery incline during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
