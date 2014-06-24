Edition:
Tour de Britain

A yellow bike is hung on railings near the Tour De France route in Ripon, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A yellow bike is hung on railings near the Tour De France route in Ripon, June 18, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A yellow bike is hung on railings near the Tour De France route in Ripon, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
People walk past a bicycle mounted onto the wall of a shop on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014.REUTERS/Phil Noble

People walk past a bicycle mounted onto the wall of a shop on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
People walk past a bicycle mounted onto the wall of a shop on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014.REUTERS/Phil Noble
Images of sheep riding yellow bicycles decorate the windows of a church on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Images of sheep riding yellow bicycles decorate the windows of a church on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Images of sheep riding yellow bicycles decorate the windows of a church on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Painted bicycle-shaped decorations hang outside shops on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Painted bicycle-shaped decorations hang outside shops on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Painted bicycle-shaped decorations hang outside shops on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow sheep decoration riding a unicycle is pictured outside a house on the Tour de France route in Swaledale, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A yellow sheep decoration riding a unicycle is pictured outside a house on the Tour de France route in Swaledale, northern England, June 18, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A yellow sheep decoration riding a unicycle is pictured outside a house on the Tour de France route in Swaledale, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Walkers arrive at a cafe painted with the polka dots of the King of the Mountains jersey on the route of the Tour de France in Langsett, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Walkers arrive at a cafe painted with the polka dots of the King of the Mountains jersey on the route of the Tour de France in Langsett, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Walkers arrive at a cafe painted with the polka dots of the King of the Mountains jersey on the route of the Tour de France in Langsett, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A bicycle decorated with polka dots hangs from the wall of a pub on the route of the Tour de France in Addingham, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A bicycle decorated with polka dots hangs from the wall of a pub on the route of the Tour de France in Addingham, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A bicycle decorated with polka dots hangs from the wall of a pub on the route of the Tour de France in Addingham, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle-shaped decoration is mounted on a farm building on the route of the Tour de France in Cragg Vale, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A yellow bicycle-shaped decoration is mounted on a farm building on the route of the Tour de France in Cragg Vale, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A yellow bicycle-shaped decoration is mounted on a farm building on the route of the Tour de France in Cragg Vale, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A bust of a cyclist in a yellow wheelbarrow decorates a house on the Tour de France route in Swaledale, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A bust of a cyclist in a yellow wheelbarrow decorates a house on the Tour de France route in Swaledale, northern England, June 18, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A bust of a cyclist in a yellow wheelbarrow decorates a house on the Tour de France route in Swaledale, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Farmers decorate their hedge on the Tour de France route near Ripon, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Farmers decorate their hedge on the Tour de France route near Ripon, northern England, June 18, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Farmers decorate their hedge on the Tour de France route near Ripon, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A decorated bicycle is pictured on the Tour De France route in Reeth, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A decorated bicycle is pictured on the Tour De France route in Reeth, northern England, June 18, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A decorated bicycle is pictured on the Tour De France route in Reeth, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Bikes with colourful knitted covers adorn railings near the Tour De France route in Ripon, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Bikes with colourful knitted covers adorn railings near the Tour De France route in Ripon, June 18, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Bikes with colourful knitted covers adorn railings near the Tour De France route in Ripon, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A sculpture of a stag made from bicycle parts is displayed on the Tour De France route in North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A sculpture of a stag made from bicycle parts is displayed on the Tour De France route in North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A sculpture of a stag made from bicycle parts is displayed on the Tour De France route in North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A plastic yellow bicycle-shaped decoration is attached to a tree outside a house on the route of the Tour de France near Ripponden, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A plastic yellow bicycle-shaped decoration is attached to a tree outside a house on the route of the Tour de France near Ripponden, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A plastic yellow bicycle-shaped decoration is attached to a tree outside a house on the route of the Tour de France near Ripponden, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A painted bicycle hangs outside a shop on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A painted bicycle hangs outside a shop on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A painted bicycle hangs outside a shop on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A painted bicycle sits on the wall of a house on the route of the Tour de France in Addingham, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A painted bicycle sits on the wall of a house on the route of the Tour de France in Addingham, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A painted bicycle sits on the wall of a house on the route of the Tour de France in Addingham, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle is seen on the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A yellow bicycle is seen on the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A yellow bicycle is seen on the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A bicycle hangs from a church on the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A bicycle hangs from a church on the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A bicycle hangs from a church on the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A row of yellow bikes line the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A row of yellow bikes line the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A row of yellow bikes line the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Models of cyclists hang outside a school on the route of the Tour de France in Cragg Vale, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Models of cyclists hang outside a school on the route of the Tour de France in Cragg Vale, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Models of cyclists hang outside a school on the route of the Tour de France in Cragg Vale, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A scarecrow wearing breton stripes and a string of garlic sits next to a yellow bicycle outside a house on the route of the Tour de France in the village of Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A scarecrow wearing breton stripes and a string of garlic sits next to a yellow bicycle outside a house on the route of the Tour de France in the village of Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A scarecrow wearing breton stripes and a string of garlic sits next to a yellow bicycle outside a house on the route of the Tour de France in the village of Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle is pictured on the route of the Tour de France in the village of Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A yellow bicycle is pictured on the route of the Tour de France in the village of Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A yellow bicycle is pictured on the route of the Tour de France in the village of Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle is placed at Barkisland Cricket Club grounds on the route of the Tour de France in Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A yellow bicycle is placed at Barkisland Cricket Club grounds on the route of the Tour de France in Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A yellow bicycle is placed at Barkisland Cricket Club grounds on the route of the Tour de France in Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle hangs from road signs on the Tour De France route near North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A yellow bicycle hangs from road signs on the Tour De France route near North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A yellow bicycle hangs from road signs on the Tour De France route near North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Malcolm Lee's house that he decorated ahead of the Tour De France is pictured in North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Malcolm Lee's house that he decorated ahead of the Tour De France is pictured in North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014.

Tuesday, June 24, 2014
Malcolm Lee's house that he decorated ahead of the Tour De France is pictured in North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
