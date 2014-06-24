Tour de Britain
A yellow bike is hung on railings near the Tour De France route in Ripon, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
People walk past a bicycle mounted onto the wall of a shop on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014.REUTERS/Phil Noble
Images of sheep riding yellow bicycles decorate the windows of a church on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Painted bicycle-shaped decorations hang outside shops on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow sheep decoration riding a unicycle is pictured outside a house on the Tour de France route in Swaledale, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Walkers arrive at a cafe painted with the polka dots of the King of the Mountains jersey on the route of the Tour de France in Langsett, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A bicycle decorated with polka dots hangs from the wall of a pub on the route of the Tour de France in Addingham, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle-shaped decoration is mounted on a farm building on the route of the Tour de France in Cragg Vale, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A bust of a cyclist in a yellow wheelbarrow decorates a house on the Tour de France route in Swaledale, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Farmers decorate their hedge on the Tour de France route near Ripon, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A decorated bicycle is pictured on the Tour De France route in Reeth, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Bikes with colourful knitted covers adorn railings near the Tour De France route in Ripon, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A sculpture of a stag made from bicycle parts is displayed on the Tour De France route in North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A plastic yellow bicycle-shaped decoration is attached to a tree outside a house on the route of the Tour de France near Ripponden, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A painted bicycle hangs outside a shop on the route of the Tour de France in Holmfirth, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A painted bicycle sits on the wall of a house on the route of the Tour de France in Addingham, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle is seen on the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A bicycle hangs from a church on the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
A row of yellow bikes line the Tour De France route in Leyburn, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Models of cyclists hang outside a school on the route of the Tour de France in Cragg Vale, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A scarecrow wearing breton stripes and a string of garlic sits next to a yellow bicycle outside a house on the route of the Tour de France in the village of Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle is pictured on the route of the Tour de France in the village of Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle is placed at Barkisland Cricket Club grounds on the route of the Tour de France in Barkisland, northern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A yellow bicycle hangs from road signs on the Tour De France route near North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Malcolm Lee's house that he decorated ahead of the Tour De France is pictured in North Stainley, northern England, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
