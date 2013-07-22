Tour de France highlights
Team Sky rider and leader's yellow jersey holder Christopher Froome of Britain, winner of the centenary Tour de France cycling race, celebrates his overall victory on the podium after the 133.5km final stage, from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The Arc de Triomphe and the Champs Elysees Avenue are illuminated with the colour of Tour de France winner yellow jersey after the 133.5km final stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bernard Papon/Pool
Team Sky rider and leader's yellow jersey holder Christopher Froome of Britain, winner of the centenary Tour de France cycling race, celebrates his overall victory with team mates after the 133.5km final stage, from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles past the Louvre Museum during the 133.5km final stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles past the Louvre Museum during the 133.5km final stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The pack of riders cycles on the Champs Elysees avenue during the 133.5km final stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack of riders cycles on the Champs Elysees avenue during the 133.5km final stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack of riders including Team Sky rider and leader's yellow jersey holder Christopher Froome of Britain cycles past the Arc de Triomphe during the 133.5km final stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack of riders cycles past the Louvre Museum during the 133.5km final stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles past the Louvre Museum during the 133.5km final stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain celebrates on the podium of the 125 km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Annecy to Annecy-Semnoz, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain celebrates on the podium of the 125 km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Annecy to Annecy-Semnoz, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles during the 125 km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Annecy to Annecy-Semnoz, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders cycles during the 125 km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Annecy to Annecy-Semnoz, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders cycles during the 125 km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Annecy to Annecy-Semnoz, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders cycles during the 125 km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Annecy to Annecy-Semnoz, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders including race leader jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles during the 204.5 km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Bourg d'Oisans to Le Grand Bornand, in the French Alps, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain climbs the Alpe d'Huez mountain behind team mate Richie Porte of Australia during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pool
Russian cycling fans pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Autralian cycling fans from Sydney pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders stands behinf a portrait as he pays respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela before the start of the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australian cycling fans from Melbourne pose while waiting for the riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race leader Yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles among a group of riders climbing the Alpe d'Huez mountain during the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
German cycling fan Didi Senft dressed in devil attends the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
German cycling fan Didi Senft dressed in devil attends the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles during the 168 km sixteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Vaison-La-Romaine to Gap July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Race leader's yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles during the 168 km sixteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Vaison-La-Romaine to Gap July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cycling fans Thomas and Sjoerd from the Haag in the Netherlands pose during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Cycling fans Thomas and Sjoerd from the Haag in the Netherlands pose during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux, July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Cycling fans Laetitia and Franck wave to riders from a window of their house decorated with a tandem bike during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain climbs the Mont Ventoux during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mantey/Pool
The pack of riders cycle during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycle during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (R) of Britain cycles to win the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool
Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome (R) of Britain cycles to win the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Pachoud/Pool
The pack of riders cycles during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles during the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles through the streets of Lyon during the 191 km fourteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Saint-Pourcain-Sur-Sioule to Lyon, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The pack of riders cycles through the streets of Lyon during the 191 km fourteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Saint-Pourcain-Sur-Sioule to Lyon, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The pack of riders makes its way past Didi Senft, a cycling enthusiast better known as 'El Diablo' (The Devil), during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Europcar team rider Yukiya Arashiro of Japan recovers after a crash in the last 3km of the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Guyot/Pool
Europcar team rider Yukiya Arashiro of Japan recovers after a crash in the last 3km of the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Guyot/Pool
A spectator dressed in the colours of the Union Flag reacts next to an inflatable doll with the mask of Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (L) as the pack of riders cycles on its way during the twelfth 218km stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Fougeres to Tours July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Spectators eat a picnic lunch as best climber jersey holder Europcar team rider Pierre Rolland of France (L) leads a break away as he climbs the Val Louron-Azet pass during the 168.5 km ninth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Girons to Bagneres-de-Bigorre July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (C) cycles in the pack during the 168.5 km ninth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Girons to Bagneres-de-Bigorre July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race leader yellow jersey holder Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain (C) cycles in the pack during the 168.5 km ninth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Saint-Girons to Bagneres-de-Bigorre July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles past a vineyard during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles past a vineyard during the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 205.5 km seventh stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Montpellier to Albi July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Fans picnic as the pack of riders led by Orica Greenedge team rider Simon Gerrans (R) of Australia cycles on its way during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Young fans encourage a group of riders who cycles on its way during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Young fans encourage a group of riders who cycles on its way during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Race leader yellow jersey holder Orica Greenedge team rider Simon Gerrans of Australia cycles past Sisters of the Consolation congregation during the 228.5 km fifth stage of the centenary Tour de France from Cagnes-Sur-Mer to Marseille July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
FDJ.FR team riders cycleson the Promenade des Anglais during the 25km team time-trial fourth stage of the centenary Tour de France in Nice July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
FDJ.FR team riders cycleson the Promenade des Anglais during the 25km team time-trial fourth stage of the centenary Tour de France in Nice July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An aerial view shows the pack of riders as they cycle along the coast during the 145,5 km third stage of the centenary Tour de France from Ajaccio to Calvi, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/Pool
Publicity vehicles from the Tour de France caravan make their way during the 145,5 km third stage of the centenary Tour de France from Ajaccio to Calvi, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Publicity vehicles from the Tour de France caravan make their way during the 145,5 km third stage of the centenary Tour de France from Ajaccio to Calvi, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The pack of riders exists a tunnel as it cycles on its way during the 156 km second stage of the centenary Tour de France from Bastia to Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
The pack of riders exists a tunnel as it cycles on its way during the 156 km second stage of the centenary Tour de France from Bastia to Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Aerial view as the pack makes its way past fields during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Pochard Casabianca/Pool
Aerial view as the pack makes its way past fields during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Pochard Casabianca/Pool
Fans cheer as the pack of riders cycles past a field on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Fans cheer as the pack of riders cycles past a field on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A fan cheers the pack of riders as it cycles on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A fan cheers the pack of riders as it cycles on its way during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Fans dressed in costumes cheer on the pack of riders as it cycles during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fans dressed in costumes cheer on the pack of riders as it cycles during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fans encourage the pack of riders as it cycles along the coast during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fans encourage the pack of riders as it cycles along the coast during the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain sits on the road after he fell at 5 kilometers before the finish in the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Tony Martin of Germany sits on the road after he fell at 5 kilometers before the finish of the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.