Tourists evacuate Nepal

Ann De Nada from Canada boards a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after the earthquake, near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. The North American tourists were part of a drawing club touring Nepal. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Joanne Long from Florida, Anne De Nada from Canada and Susan Miksa from Louisiana wait for a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after Saturday's earthquake, near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. The North American tourists were part of a drawing club touring Nepal. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Canadian citizens and those from other nations during their evacuation from Kathmandu on a Canadian Armed Forces C-17 aircraft, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin McMillan/Canadian Forces Combat Camera

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Relatives welcome Swiss survivors of the earthquake in Kathmandu after arriving at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Douglas Walton from Louisiana leads his tour group to a helicopter, after being stranded for five days in a village cut off by road after the earthquake, near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. The group were part of a drawing club touring Nepal. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Swiss survivors of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal arrive back at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Friends and family members wait for British nationals to arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Relatives welcome Swiss survivors of Saturday's earthquake in Nepal after their arrival at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A police officer checks passports of Swiss survivors of the earthquake in Nepal after their arrival at Bern airport, Switzerland, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Nepali tourists run to a helicopter after being stranded in a village cut off by road after the earthquake near Chautara, Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A local crisis councillor comforts a distraught woman wearing a I Love Nepal t-shirt at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A family embrace as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015 REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Friends and family members wait for British nationals to arrive at London Stansted Airport, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A couple kiss as British nationals arrive at London Stansted Airport after they were evacuated from Nepal, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/NIKLAS HALLE'N/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
