Tower of the Amazon
A worker paints the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory is a project of Brazil's National Institute of Amazonian...more
The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) is pictured in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Researchers go up the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) is pictured in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A rainbow is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Researchers talk next to the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) is pictured during a sunset in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A worker monitors the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) is pictured during a sunset in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) is pictured in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A worker paints the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) is pictured in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Next Slideshows
Still standing in Gaza
The life of a Palestinian teenager who lost her legs and family members during the 50-day war in the Gaza Strip last summer.
No Pants subway ride
Riding the subway without pants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
Church for the deaf
Manhattan's St. Elizabeth is the only Roman Catholic parish dedicated to serving a deaf congregation.
A week in Paris
Images from the attack on French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo and the manhunt that followed.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.