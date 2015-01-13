Edition:
Tower of the Amazon

A worker paints the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory is a project of Brazil's National Institute of Amazonian Research and Germany's Max Planck Institute and will be equipped with high-tech instruments and an observatory to monitor relationships between the jungle and the atmosphere from next July. According to the institutes, ATTO will gather data on heat, water, carbon gas, winds, cloud formation and weather patterns. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) is pictured in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Researchers go up the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) is pictured in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A rainbow is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Researchers talk next to the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) is pictured during a sunset in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A worker monitors the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) is pictured during a sunset in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) is pictured in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A worker paints the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) is pictured in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

