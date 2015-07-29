Town of scarecrows
A scarecrow of Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their nanny stands in a garden during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather, Britain, July 28, 2015. The annual event asks residents of Heather to make scarecrow's to raise thousands of...more
Girls look from a window at scarecrow titled "one for the road" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Visitors walk past a family of scarecrows during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Visitors look at a scarecrow of mechanics working on a Spitfire airplane during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Visitors walk past a scarecrow on St John's Church titled "Help" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Children look at a scarecrow of Olaf from the film Frozen, during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man works in his garden near his scarecrow titled "Scaredcrows" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A scarecrow of singer Tina Turner leans against a bush during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A girl walks past a scarecrow called "Klondike" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Small scarecrows decorate a hedge during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Visitors stand by a cow scarecrow during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A scarecrow looks over a hedge during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Children look at a scarecrow titled "Chocrowolic" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Children have their photographs taken with a pirate scarecrow during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A girl turns away from a scarecrow of the children's book character "The Gruffalo" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Visitors look at a family of scarecrows during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A cat lies next to a scarecrow titled "Gone with the Wind" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Children look at a scarecrow of characters from the "Room on a Broom" book during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Children look at a scarecrow of Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their nanny during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A car is driven past a Minecraft-themed scarecrow during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
