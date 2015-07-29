Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 29, 2015 | 12:56pm EDT

Town of scarecrows

A scarecrow of Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their nanny stands in a garden during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather, Britain, July 28, 2015. The annual event asks residents of Heather to make scarecrow's to raise thousands of pounds for local groups and charities. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
1 / 20
Girls look from a window at scarecrow titled "one for the road" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
2 / 20
Visitors walk past a family of scarecrows during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
3 / 20
Visitors look at a scarecrow of mechanics working on a Spitfire airplane during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
4 / 20
Visitors walk past a scarecrow on St John's Church titled "Help" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
5 / 20
Children look at a scarecrow of Olaf from the film Frozen, during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
6 / 20
A man works in his garden near his scarecrow titled "Scaredcrows" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
7 / 20
A scarecrow of singer Tina Turner leans against a bush during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
8 / 20
A girl walks past a scarecrow called "Klondike" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
9 / 20
Small scarecrows decorate a hedge during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
10 / 20
Visitors stand by a cow scarecrow during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
11 / 20
A scarecrow looks over a hedge during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
12 / 20
Children look at a scarecrow titled "Chocrowolic" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
13 / 20
Children have their photographs taken with a pirate scarecrow during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
14 / 20
A girl turns away from a scarecrow of the children's book character "The Gruffalo" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
15 / 20
Visitors look at a family of scarecrows during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
16 / 20
A cat lies next to a scarecrow titled "Gone with the Wind" during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
17 / 20
Children look at a scarecrow of characters from the "Room on a Broom" book during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
18 / 20
Children look at a scarecrow of Britain's Prince George and Princess Charlotte with their nanny during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
19 / 20
A car is driven past a Minecraft-themed scarecrow during the Scarecrow Festival in Heather July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
20 / 20
