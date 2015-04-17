Town of twins
Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim April 10, 2015. Nedzib Vucelj, a former teacher and journalist, has launched an initiative to declare Buzim the "Town of Twins". Investigating the phenomenon, he...more
Twins Admir (L) and Sadmir Bajric pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait in primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Elma (L) and Selma Burzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Sara (R) and Davud Catic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Merjema (L) and Merisa Baltic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Mubina (L) and Mufid Veladzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Adisa (L) and Adis Muratovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Mirela (L) and Mujo Balcinovic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Ilhan (L) and Elhan Hilic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Dzenisa (R) and Merisa Kaukovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Sara (R) and Samed Dizdarevic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Twins Edita (L) and Elma Pajalic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Next Slideshows
Worst cities for traffic
The ten most gridlocked cities in the world.
Air strikes on Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
Aerial acrobatics
How to impress the crowd at an air show.
Young migrants find refuge
Adolescent migrants wash up on Europe's shores, ending up in immigration shelters such as this one set into a Sicilian hilltop town.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.