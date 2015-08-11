Toxic waters

Brazilian fisherman Anderson Pinto observes a dead bull near the shore of the Paraiba river, near the city of Sao Joao da Barra, about 225 miles (360 kilometers) north of Rio de Janeiro, April 8, 2003. A toxic waste spill from a factory in Minas...more

Brazilian fisherman Anderson Pinto observes a dead bull near the shore of the Paraiba river, near the city of Sao Joao da Barra, about 225 miles (360 kilometers) north of Rio de Janeiro, April 8, 2003. A toxic waste spill from a factory in Minas Gerais state affected the water supply of seven cities in Minas Gerais and neighboring state of Rio de Janeiro. The spill of 320 million gallons (1.2 billion liters) of toxic waste from the pulp bleaching process, mainly caustic soda, to the rivers Pompa and Paraiba do Sul left some 600,000 people without regular water supply. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

