Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 12, 2017 | 3:40pm EDT

Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede

Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots races on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots races on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots races on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
1 / 14
Hand prints are seen on a native horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Hand prints are seen on a native horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Hand prints are seen on a native horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
2 / 14
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe grabs a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. The rider relies on three other team members - known as the exchange holder, backholder and mugger - keeping the horses calm. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe grabs a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. The rider relies on three other team members - known as the exchange holder, backholder and mugger - keeping the horses calm....more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe grabs a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. The rider relies on three other team members - known as the exchange holder, backholder and mugger - keeping the horses calm. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
3 / 14
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation races on one of his horses during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta. Known as one of the most exciting and risky types of horse racing, bareback relay involves one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation races on one of his horses during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta. Known as one of the most exciting and risky types of horse racing, bareback relay involves one rider lapping...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation races on one of his horses during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta. Known as one of the most exciting and risky types of horse racing, bareback relay involves one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
4 / 14
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation crosses the finish line while racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation crosses the finish line while racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation crosses the finish line while racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
5 / 14
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation is seen with one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation is seen with one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation is seen with one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
6 / 14
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
7 / 14
Kal Jackson of the Piikani Nation comes in for a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Kal Jackson of the Piikani Nation comes in for a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Kal Jackson of the Piikani Nation comes in for a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
8 / 14
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede rodeo. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
9 / 14
Indigenous horse racers celebrate while crossing the finish line after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Indigenous horse racers celebrate while crossing the finish line after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Indigenous horse racers celebrate while crossing the finish line after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
10 / 14
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe jumps on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe jumps on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe jumps on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
11 / 14
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation walks one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation walks one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation walks one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
12 / 14
Native horse racers take off at the start of the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Native horse racers take off at the start of the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Native horse racers take off at the start of the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
13 / 14
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots is seen with his horse after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots is seen with his horse after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots is seen with his horse after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Testing THAAD

Testing THAAD

Next Slideshows

Testing THAAD

Testing THAAD

A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

3:35pm EDT
Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.

1:25pm EDT
The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.

Jul 11 2017
Funeral for slain NYPD officer

Funeral for slain NYPD officer

Mourners bid farewell to New York police officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot in the head as she sat in a mobile command truck in the Bronx.

Jul 11 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Close-up of Jupiter

Close-up of Jupiter

A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than twice as much mass as all the other planets combined.

Testing THAAD

Testing THAAD

A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Preserved brains found in Spanish grave

Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and buried on a hillside.

MLB All-Star Game

MLB All-Star Game

Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor fight.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.

The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast