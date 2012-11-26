Tragedy in Bangladesh
A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, Bangladesh, November 25, 2012. Police and officials said narrow exits in the nine-storey building trapped workers inside, killing 111 people and injuring more than 150. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Army personnel and firefighters attempt to identify the bodies of dead garment workers in the ground floor of a garment factory after a fire occurred in Savar, Bangladesh, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a devastating fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers visit a burnt garment factory after a fire which killed more than a hundred people, in Savar, Bangladesh, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives carry a body bag after a fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a fire occurred in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Members of the police inspect the burnt interior of a garment factory after a fire occurred in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Ismat Ara identifies the body of her sister-in-law Mashrefa, a garment worker, at a hospital after a devastating fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers visit a burnt garment factory after a devastating fire which killed more than 100 people, in Savar, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A man shows a piece of cloth which he says belong to his sister-in-law, a missing worker after a devastating fire in a garment factory which killed more than 100 people, in Savar, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
The interior of a garment factory is seen after a fire in Savar, Bangladesh, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An army personnel inspects the burnt machineries of a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An army personnel inspects the burnt interior of a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
People gather in front of a garment factory after a fire as a member of Rapid Action Battalion stands guard in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A firefighter tries to control a fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a fire occurred in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Army personnel load the bodies of dead garment workers on a rickshaw van after a fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Members of the police inspect the burnt interior of a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Relatives mourn the death of a garment worker after a fire in a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A firefighter tries to control a fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Bodies of dead garment workers are seen on the floor of a local school after a fire at a garment factory in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a fire occurred in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A worker visits a burnt garment factory after a fire which killed more than a hundred people, in Savar, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Colleagues stand beside Asma, a garment worker, who was injured in a devastating fire at a garment factory in Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Garment workers gather in front of a garment factory after a devastating fire occurred in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Workers shout slogans as they protest against the death of their colleagues after a devastating fire in a garment factory which killed more than 100 people, in Savar, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A firefighter inspects a garment factory after a fire in Savar, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
