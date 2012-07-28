Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 27, 2012 | 10:10pm EDT

Tragedy in Colorado

<p>Aurora Colorado District 1 Commander Kevin Flynn looks at the memorial for the victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Aurora Colorado District 1 Commander Kevin Flynn looks at the memorial for the victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Aurora Colorado District 1 Commander Kevin Flynn looks at the memorial for the victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 45
<p>A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

A Batman logo is covered in dirt left at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 45
<p>Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool </p>

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Friday, July 27, 2012

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

Close
3 / 45
<p>Mourners react at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Mourners react at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Mourners react at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 45
<p>Police continue to investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were shot last Friday in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Police continue to investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were shot last Friday in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Police continue to investigate at the movie theater where 12 people were shot last Friday in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 45
<p>Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 45
<p>Members of the public pray for the families of those killed and wounded in the Century 16 movie theater shootings last Friday, at a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Members of the public pray for the families of those killed and wounded in the Century 16 movie theater shootings last Friday, at a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Members of the public pray for the families of those killed and wounded in the Century 16 movie theater shootings last Friday, at a prayer vigil for the victims in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 45
<p>Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Aurora Colorado Chief of Police Dan Oates poses for a photo with residents at the memorial for victims of the movie theater shooting victims in Aurora, July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 45
<p>Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Marietta Perkins prays during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
9 / 45
<p>A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 45
<p>Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark</p>

Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark

Friday, July 27, 2012

Police examine the car of James Eagen Holmes behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark

Close
11 / 45
<p>Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, July 27, 2012

Law enforcement officers line a window with wires for an explosion at the apartment where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 45
<p>A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

A family portrait of shooting victim Gordon Cowden is seen behind a cross at a memorial site for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
13 / 45
<p>Tom Sullivan holds up a photo of his son Alex Sullivan pleading the media to help find him, outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin </p>

Tom Sullivan holds up a photo of his son Alex Sullivan pleading the media to help find him, outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Friday, July 27, 2012

Tom Sullivan holds up a photo of his son Alex Sullivan pleading the media to help find him, outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Close
14 / 45
<p>Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
15 / 45
<p>A booking photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout supplied by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Centennial, Colorado. REUTERS/Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office</p>

A booking photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout supplied by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Centennial, Colorado. REUTERS/Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Friday, July 27, 2012

A booking photo of Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes is shown in this handout supplied by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Centennial, Colorado. REUTERS/Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Close
16 / 45
<p>James Holmes, 24, is seen in this undated handout picture released by The University of Colorado. REUTERS/The University of Colorado</p>

James Holmes, 24, is seen in this undated handout picture released by The University of Colorado. REUTERS/The University of Colorado

Friday, July 27, 2012

James Holmes, 24, is seen in this undated handout picture released by The University of Colorado. REUTERS/The University of Colorado

Close
17 / 45
<p>A 2006 Westview High School year book picture of James Eagan Holmes. REUTERS/Handout</p>

A 2006 Westview High School year book picture of James Eagan Holmes. REUTERS/Handout

Friday, July 27, 2012

A 2006 Westview High School year book picture of James Eagan Holmes. REUTERS/Handout

Close
18 / 45
<p>Law enforcement officials gather outside the Century 16 Theatre where a masked gunman killed 14 people at a midnight showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon</p>

Law enforcement officials gather outside the Century 16 Theatre where a masked gunman killed 14 people at a midnight showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Friday, July 27, 2012

Law enforcement officials gather outside the Century 16 Theatre where a masked gunman killed 14 people at a midnight showing of the new Batman movie in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Close
19 / 45
<p>People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin </p>

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Friday, July 27, 2012

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Close
20 / 45
<p>People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
21 / 45
<p>People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. . REUTERS/ Evan Semin </p>

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. . REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Friday, July 27, 2012

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. . REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Close
22 / 45
<p>People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
23 / 45
<p>Law enforcement officers on the roof and fire fighter on the ground survey the apartment where suspect James Holmes lived after officials ignited a small explosion in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Law enforcement officers on the roof and fire fighter on the ground survey the apartment where suspect James Holmes lived after officials ignited a small explosion in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, July 27, 2012

Law enforcement officers on the roof and fire fighter on the ground survey the apartment where suspect James Holmes lived after officials ignited a small explosion in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
24 / 45
<p>People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
25 / 45
<p>Amanda Lindgren (R), girlfriend of Alex Teves, speaks as Alex's parents, Tom Teves (L) and his wife Caren, listen during an interview after the preliminary hearing for Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes, at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial, Colorado July 23, 2012. Alex Teves was killed while protecting Lindgren during the shooting. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Amanda Lindgren (R), girlfriend of Alex Teves, speaks as Alex's parents, Tom Teves (L) and his wife Caren, listen during an interview after the preliminary hearing for Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes, at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in...more

Friday, July 27, 2012

Amanda Lindgren (R), girlfriend of Alex Teves, speaks as Alex's parents, Tom Teves (L) and his wife Caren, listen during an interview after the preliminary hearing for Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes, at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial, Colorado July 23, 2012. Alex Teves was killed while protecting Lindgren during the shooting. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
26 / 45
<p>Students release balloons during a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Students release balloons during a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Students release balloons during a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
27 / 45
<p>Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
28 / 45
<p>The Century 16 Theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon </p>

The Century 16 Theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Friday, July 27, 2012

The Century 16 Theatre in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Semon

Close
29 / 45
<p>A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

A cross is seen at a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
30 / 45
<p>Firefighters move a propane tank outside the apartment complex where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Firefighters move a propane tank outside the apartment complex where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Friday, July 27, 2012

Firefighters move a propane tank outside the apartment complex where suspect James Eagan Holmes lived in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
31 / 45
<p>Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle following an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield</p>

Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle following an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Friday, July 27, 2012

Investigators examine the shooting suspect's vehicle following an overnight shooting that killed 12 people at a midnight premiere of the new "Batman" movie in Aurora, Colorado, a suburb of Denver on July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Close
32 / 45
<p>Elizabeth Sumrall, 23, is embraced in front of a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Elizabeth Sumrall, 23, is embraced in front of a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Elizabeth Sumrall, 23, is embraced in front of a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
33 / 45
<p>Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
34 / 45
<p>People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
35 / 45
<p>People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

People grieve during a vigil for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
36 / 45
<p>People hold a prayer vigil for the victims and first responders in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield</p>

People hold a prayer vigil for the victims and first responders in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Friday, July 27, 2012

People hold a prayer vigil for the victims and first responders in Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Hatfield

Close
37 / 45
<p>People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

People stand on a hillside behind a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
38 / 45
<p>A woman prays at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A woman prays at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

A woman prays at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
39 / 45
<p>Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

Flowers are seen in front of police tape behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers Aurora, Colorado July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
40 / 45
<p>People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin </p>

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Friday, July 27, 2012

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Close
41 / 45
<p>People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin </p>

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Friday, July 27, 2012

People react outside Gateway High School a few blocks from the scene of the Century 16 Theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado, July 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Evan Semin

Close
42 / 45
<p>Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, July 27, 2012

Family members of victims killed in last Friday's Century 16 movie theater shootings, grieve at a prayer vigil in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
43 / 45
<p>People pray during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People pray during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

People pray during a morning mass remembering the victims of the movie theatre shootings, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
44 / 45
<p>People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, July 27, 2012

People grieve at a memorial for victims behind the theater where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
45 / 45
View Again
View Next
Travelogue: London

Travelogue: London

Next Slideshows

Travelogue: London

Travelogue: London

An insider's look at the people and places that define the Olympic host city.

Jul 27 2012
Flashback: Beijing's Olympic opening

Flashback: Beijing's Olympic opening

A look back at the opening ceremonies of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Jul 26 2012
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

Jul 26 2012
Multiple exposure at the Games

Multiple exposure at the Games

By using the multiple exposure technique, athletes' range of motion is captured at the London Olympic Games.

Jul 26 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast