Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 3, 2015 | 9:50pm EDT

Tragedy in Kenya

A relative of a victim is carried by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, Kenyan, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A relative of a victim is carried by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, Kenyan, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative of a victim is carried by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, Kenyan, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 30
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
2 / 30
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki
Close
3 / 30
A Garissa University student is pictured at a temporary shelter as she waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Garissa University student is pictured at a temporary shelter as she waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A Garissa University student is pictured at a temporary shelter as she waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 30
A relative of a victim is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed on Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A relative of a victim is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed on Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative of a victim is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of students killed on Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 30
A Garissa University student rests at a temporary shelter as he waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Garissa University student rests at a temporary shelter as he waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A Garissa University student rests at a temporary shelter as he waits for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
6 / 30
Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff push bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen into the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff push bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen into the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Mortuary attendants assisted by Red Cross staff push bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen into the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki
Close
7 / 30
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 30
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki
Close
9 / 30
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki
Close
10 / 30
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 30
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
12 / 30
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Herman Kariuki
Close
13 / 30
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers guard the entrance to the general hospital where survivors and the injured are after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Kenyan Defense Force soldiers guard the entrance to the general hospital where survivors and the injured are after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers guard the entrance to the general hospital where survivors and the injured are after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
14 / 30
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 30
A student shields her face with a book at the main entrance of Garissa campus, the site of Thursday's attack by gunmen, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A student shields her face with a book at the main entrance of Garissa campus, the site of Thursday's attack by gunmen, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A student shields her face with a book at the main entrance of Garissa campus, the site of Thursday's attack by gunmen, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
16 / 30
A motorcyclist rides past the Garissa Catholic Church, which has remained closed after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Kenya, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A motorcyclist rides past the Garissa Catholic Church, which has remained closed after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Kenya, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A motorcyclist rides past the Garissa Catholic Church, which has remained closed after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Kenya, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
17 / 30
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 30
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
A relative is assisted by Red Cross staff as bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen, arrive at the Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 30
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers guard the entrance to the general hospital where survivors and the injured are after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Kenyan Defense Force soldiers guard the entrance to the general hospital where survivors and the injured are after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers guard the entrance to the general hospital where survivors and the injured are after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
20 / 30
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
21 / 30
A Kenya Defense Force soldier stops a boy from moving in the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Kenya Defense Force soldier stops a boy from moving in the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier stops a boy from moving in the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
22 / 30
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
23 / 30
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Garissa University students wait at a temporary shelter as they wait for relocation after Thursday's attack by gunmen in their campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
24 / 30
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers patrol after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Kenyan Defense Force soldiers patrol after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2015
Kenyan Defense Force soldiers patrol after Thursday's attack by gunmen at a university campus, in Garissa, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
25 / 30
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
26 / 30
An ambulance is driven to the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

An ambulance is driven to the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
An ambulance is driven to the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
27 / 30
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier takes cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
28 / 30
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier runs for cover near the perimeter wall where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
29 / 30
A Kenya Defense Force soldier keeps residents at bay to prevent them from moving in the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Kenya Defense Force soldier keeps residents at bay to prevent them from moving in the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A Kenya Defense Force soldier keeps residents at bay to prevent them from moving in the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Holy Week

Holy Week

Next Slideshows

Holy Week

Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Apr 03 2015
Louisville factory fire

Louisville factory fire

A massive five-alarm fire rips through a General Electric Appliance Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

Apr 03 2015
Brazil refinery ablaze

Brazil refinery ablaze

Firefighters battle a fuel tank storage facility blaze at Latin America's largest port.

Apr 03 2015
Inside Iran's nuclear talks

Inside Iran's nuclear talks

Behind the scenes of marathon negotiations between Iran and world powers in Switzerland.

Apr 02 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast