Tragedy in Kenya

A Kenya Defense Force soldier keeps residents at bay to prevent them from moving in the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

A Kenya Defense Force soldier keeps residents at bay to prevent them from moving in the direction where attackers are holding up at a campus in Garissa, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close