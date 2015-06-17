Edition:
Tragic end for zoo animals

An excavator removes a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A man directs a hippopotamus after it was shot with a tranquilizer dart at a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. Some of the animals were captured or killed. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A zoo keeper walks past dead bears at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. Tigers, lions, bears and wolves were among more than 30 animals that escaped from a Georgian zoo and onto the streets of the capital Tbilisi during floods. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A policeman stands next to a white tiger killed by police in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Volunteers clean debris at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Rescue workers watch a rhinoceros and donkeys inside their enclosure at a zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Rescue workers drag a dead tiger at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Zoo keepers drag a dead lion at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Armed policemen run after police killed a white tiger that had escaped from its enclosure during flooding, in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A white tiger, that had escaped from its enclosure during flooding, lies on the stretchers after it was killed by police in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A man shoots a tranquilizer dart to put a hippopotamus to sleep at a flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Rescue workers clean debris at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Volunteers clean debris as dead animals lie on the ground at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Rescue workers drag a dead bear at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
A hippopotamus walks across flooded street in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Beso Gulashvili

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Rescue workers drag a dead tiger at the zoo in Tbilisi, Georgia, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
