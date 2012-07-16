Edition:
Trailer park worth $30 million

<p>June Manning, 84, sews in her trailer home in which she has lived for 18 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. The trailer park was built in 1951, and 90 percent of its residents are elderly, disabled or both, according to the Legal Aid Society. The property is valued at as much as $30 million, according to the LA Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

June Manning, 84, sews in her trailer home in which she has lived for 18 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. The trailer park was built in 1951, and 90 percent of its residents are elderly, disabled or both, according to the Legal Aid Society. The property is valued at as much as $30 million, according to the LA Times.

<p>June Manning, 84, looks at a photo of herself aged four in her trailer home in which she has lived for 18 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. Developer Marc Luzzatto wants to relocate residents from the trailer park to make way for nearly 500 residences, office space, stores, cafes and yoga studios, close to where a light rail line is being built to connect downtown Los Angeles to the ocean. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

June Manning, 84, looks at a photo of herself aged four in her trailer home in which she has lived for 18 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. Developer Marc Luzzatto wants to relocate residents from the trailer park to make way for nearly 500 residences, office space, stores, cafes and yoga studios, close to where a light rail line is being built to connect downtown Los Angeles to the ocean.

<p>Gayle Cooper (L), 66, chats to Mary Herring, 78, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Gayle Cooper (L), 66, chats to Mary Herring, 78, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Gayle Cooper (L), 66, chats to Mary Herring, 78, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012.

<p>Mary Herring, 78, washes dishes in her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Mary Herring, 78, washes dishes in her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mary Herring, 78, washes dishes in her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012.

<p>Mary Herring, 78, washes dishes in her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Mary Herring, 78, washes dishes in her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mary Herring, 78, washes dishes in her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012.

<p>Mary Herring, 78, walks out of her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Mary Herring, 78, walks out of her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mary Herring, 78, walks out of her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012.

<p>Vernon Van Wie, 91, who is partially blind, stands outside his trailer in which he has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Vernon Van Wie, 91, who is partially blind, stands outside his trailer in which he has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vernon Van Wie, 91, who is partially blind, stands outside his trailer in which he has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012.

<p>Mary Herring (C), 78, hugs a neighbor as Gayle Cooper (L), 66, looks on in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Mary Herring (C), 78, hugs a neighbor as Gayle Cooper (L), 66, looks on in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mary Herring (C), 78, hugs a neighbor as Gayle Cooper (L), 66, looks on in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012.

<p>A protest sign is seen outside a trailer home in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A protest sign is seen outside a trailer home in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A protest sign is seen outside a trailer home in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012.

<p>Bill Niederberger, 81, looks out from his trailer in which he has lived for over 30 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Bill Niederberger, 81, looks out from his trailer in which he has lived for over 30 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bill Niederberger, 81, looks out from his trailer in which he has lived for over 30 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012.

<p>Ted Schorling, 76, watches television in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Ted Schorling, 76, watches television in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ted Schorling, 76, watches television in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012.

<p>Patrick Corsaro, 85, sits in his trailer in which he has lived for 35 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Patrick Corsaro, 85, sits in his trailer in which he has lived for 35 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Patrick Corsaro, 85, sits in his trailer in which he has lived for 35 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012.

<p>License stickers are seen on a trailer in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

License stickers are seen on a trailer in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

License stickers are seen on a trailer in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012.

<p>Marian Giustino, 66, makes her bed in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Marian Giustino, 66, makes her bed in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marian Giustino, 66, makes her bed in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012.

<p>Jack Waddington, 80, sits in his trailer in which he has lived for 13 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jack Waddington, 80, sits in his trailer in which he has lived for 13 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jack Waddington, 80, sits in his trailer in which he has lived for 13 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012.

<p>A trailer surrounded by trees is seen in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A trailer surrounded by trees is seen in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A trailer surrounded by trees is seen in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012.

<p>Ornaments are seen outside a trailer in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ornaments are seen outside a trailer in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ornaments are seen outside a trailer in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012.

<p>Dora Viesca, 52, poses for a photo outside her trailer in which she has lived for 21 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Dora Viesca, 52, poses for a photo outside her trailer in which she has lived for 21 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dora Viesca, 52, poses for a photo outside her trailer in which she has lived for 21 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012.

<p>Davidson Aero Smith, 7, stands outside the trailer in which his family has lived for eight years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Davidson Aero Smith, 7, stands outside the trailer in which his family has lived for eight years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Davidson Aero Smith, 7, stands outside the trailer in which his family has lived for eight years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012.

<p>Geri Meeks, 78, sits on the steps of her trailer in which she has lived for 15 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Geri Meeks, 78, sits on the steps of her trailer in which she has lived for 15 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Geri Meeks, 78, sits on the steps of her trailer in which she has lived for 15 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012.

<p>Davidson Aero Smith (R), 7, swims in the pool at Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Davidson Aero Smith (R), 7, swims in the pool at Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Davidson Aero Smith (R), 7, swims in the pool at Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012.

<p>Paul Lewis (R), 82, and his wife Ruth, 84, sit outside their trailer in which they have lived for 15 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Paul Lewis (R), 82, and his wife Ruth, 84, sit outside their trailer in which they have lived for 15 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Paul Lewis (R), 82, and his wife Ruth, 84, sit outside their trailer in which they have lived for 15 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012.

<p>Vernon Van Wie, 91, who is partially blind, stands outside his trailer in which he has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Vernon Van Wie, 91, who is partially blind, stands outside his trailer in which he has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vernon Van Wie, 91, who is partially blind, stands outside his trailer in which he has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012.

<p>Dora Viesca, 52, stands outside her trailer in which she has lived for 21 years in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Dora Viesca, 52, stands outside her trailer in which she has lived for 21 years in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dora Viesca, 52, stands outside her trailer in which she has lived for 21 years in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012.

<p>Peter Norton, 63, walks out of his trailer covered in protest signs in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Peter Norton, 63, walks out of his trailer covered in protest signs in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Peter Norton, 63, walks out of his trailer covered in protest signs in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012.

