Trailer park worth $30 million
June Manning, 84, sews in her trailer home in which she has lived for 18 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. The trailer park was built in 1951, and 90 percent of its residents are elderly, disabled or both, according to...more
June Manning, 84, sews in her trailer home in which she has lived for 18 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. The trailer park was built in 1951, and 90 percent of its residents are elderly, disabled or both, according to the Legal Aid Society. The property is valued at as much as $30 million, according to the LA Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
June Manning, 84, looks at a photo of herself aged four in her trailer home in which she has lived for 18 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. Developer Marc Luzzatto wants to relocate residents from the trailer park to make way for nearly 500 residences, office space, stores, cafes and yoga studios, close to where a light rail line is being built to connect downtown Los Angeles to the ocean. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gayle Cooper (L), 66, chats to Mary Herring, 78, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Herring, 78, washes dishes in her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Herring, 78, walks out of her trailer in which she has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vernon Van Wie, 91, who is partially blind, stands outside his trailer in which he has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mary Herring (C), 78, hugs a neighbor as Gayle Cooper (L), 66, looks on in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A protest sign is seen outside a trailer home in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bill Niederberger, 81, looks out from his trailer in which he has lived for over 30 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ted Schorling, 76, watches television in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patrick Corsaro, 85, sits in his trailer in which he has lived for 35 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
License stickers are seen on a trailer in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marian Giustino, 66, makes her bed in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jack Waddington, 80, sits in his trailer in which he has lived for 13 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A trailer surrounded by trees is seen in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ornaments are seen outside a trailer in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dora Viesca, 52, poses for a photo outside her trailer in which she has lived for 21 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Davidson Aero Smith, 7, stands outside the trailer in which his family has lived for eight years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Geri Meeks, 78, sits on the steps of her trailer in which she has lived for 15 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Davidson Aero Smith (R), 7, swims in the pool at Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Paul Lewis (R), 82, and his wife Ruth, 84, sit outside their trailer in which they have lived for 15 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vernon Van Wie, 91, who is partially blind, stands outside his trailer in which he has lived for 20 years, in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dora Viesca, 52, stands outside her trailer in which she has lived for 21 years in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peter Norton, 63, walks out of his trailer covered in protest signs in Village Trailer Park in Santa Monica, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
