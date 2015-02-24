Train crash in California
An aerial view shows the scene of a double-decker Metrolink train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A crew member takes a picture of an overturned passenger car at the scene of a double-decker Metrolink train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Police work near the wreckage at the scene of a double-decker Metrolink train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A police officer stands at the scene of a double-decker Metrolink train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Emergency personnel stand at the scene of a train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A crew member stands near wreckage at the scene of a double-decker Metrolink train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Authorities work at the scene of a double-decker Metrolink train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Crew members are pictured at the scene of a double-decker Metrolink train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Officials look over the wreckage following the derailment of a double-decker Metrolink train in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
