Pictures | Tue Feb 9, 2016

Train crash in Germany

Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Members of emergency services hold an infusion bottle at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A member of emergency services loads an injured person in a helicopter at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

German police officers stand at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

German police officers collect and register personal belongings of crash victims at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services stand next to a crashed train near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A police photographer leaves the carriage at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

German police officers collect and register personal belongings of crash victims at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services prepare an injured person for transportation by helicopter from the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services remove the body of a victim at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services stand at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services carry a body bag at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services work at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Members of emergency services stand next to a corpse of a victim in a body bag at the site of the two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Paramedics attend to a crash victim near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

