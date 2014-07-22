Train with MH17 dead
People surround a refrigerator wagon as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in...more
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather and place bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect a refrigerator wagon, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the...more
The train transporting the remains of victims from the crashed Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight departs from the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez, Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A guard stands on a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An armed pro-Russian separatist walks near a carriage as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team arrive to inspect a train, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia...more
Journalists work after a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian policeman watches as a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A security guard watches as a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian police stand guard near a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A tent set up for experts is seen near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A wagon door of a train carrying the remains of victims of a Malaysian plane downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine is pictured after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) looks out from a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was downed over eastern Ukraine, after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv in...more
Ukrainian police stand guard at a railway entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory as they wait for a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of the Emergencies Ministry gestures near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
