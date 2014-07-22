Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 22, 2014 | 11:05am EDT

Train with MH17 dead

People surround a refrigerator wagon as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

People surround a refrigerator wagon as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
People surround a refrigerator wagon as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
1 / 16
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
2 / 16
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather and place bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather and place bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather and place bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
3 / 16
Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect a refrigerator wagon, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect a refrigerator wagon, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect a refrigerator wagon, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
4 / 16
The train transporting the remains of victims from the crashed Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight departs from the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez, Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The train transporting the remains of victims from the crashed Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight departs from the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez, Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
The train transporting the remains of victims from the crashed Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight departs from the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez, Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
5 / 16
A guard stands on a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A guard stands on a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A guard stands on a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 16
An armed pro-Russian separatist walks near a carriage as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team arrive to inspect a train, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist walks near a carriage as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team arrive to inspect a train, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist walks near a carriage as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team arrive to inspect a train, containing the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
7 / 16
Journalists work after a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Journalists work after a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Journalists work after a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 16
A Ukrainian policeman watches as a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian policeman watches as a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A Ukrainian policeman watches as a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 16
A security guard watches as a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A security guard watches as a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A security guard watches as a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine arrives in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 16
Ukrainian police stand guard near a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian police stand guard near a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Ukrainian police stand guard near a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 16
A tent set up for experts is seen near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A tent set up for experts is seen near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A tent set up for experts is seen near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 16
A wagon door of a train carrying the remains of victims of a Malaysian plane downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine is pictured after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A wagon door of a train carrying the remains of victims of a Malaysian plane downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine is pictured after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A wagon door of a train carrying the remains of victims of a Malaysian plane downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine is pictured after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 16
A member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) looks out from a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was downed over eastern Ukraine, after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) looks out from a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was downed over eastern Ukraine, after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv in...more

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A member of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) looks out from a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was downed over eastern Ukraine, after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 16
Ukrainian police stand guard at a railway entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory as they wait for a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian police stand guard at a railway entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory as they wait for a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Ukrainian police stand guard at a railway entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory as they wait for a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 16
A member of the Emergencies Ministry gestures near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Emergencies Ministry gestures near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, July 22, 2014
A member of the Emergencies Ministry gestures near an entrance of the Kharkiv tank factory after a train carrying the remains of the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrived, in Kharkiv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Christians of Mosul

Christians of Mosul

Next Slideshows

Christians of Mosul

Christians of Mosul

Hundreds of Christian families flee after the radical Islamic State drives them from the northern Iraqi city.

Jul 22 2014
Fleeing Gaza

Fleeing Gaza

Thousands have fled their homes in Gaza.

Jul 21 2014
Inside the Costa Concordia

Inside the Costa Concordia

Photos taken from inside the wrecked luxury liner.

Jul 21 2014
Typhoon batters Asia

Typhoon batters Asia

Typhoon Rammasun wreaks havoc across the Philippines and southern China.

Jul 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast