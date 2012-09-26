Edition:
Training for the next Libya

<p>U.S. Marines enter a building in a room-clearing drill as they train to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. Marine Corps officials say the intense training done at this site is imperative to ensure the young Marines will be ready to respond to threats against U.S. facilities on a moment's notice. But, they say, looming budget cuts may threaten the pace and realism of the training. The men who serve in the Marine Corps Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Teams (FAST) sign up for an extra, fifth year of service to get a spot on the high-speed force, then spend nearly four weeks of 10-hour days training at this Cold War-era Navy listening station. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Marines work with instructors on a building-clearing drill as they train to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Marines conduct a room-clearing drill as they train to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Marines wait to enter building in a room-clearing drill as they train to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Marines train with shotguns on a firing range to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Marines train on a firing range to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Marines train with shotguns on a firing range to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Marines practice door-breaching as they train to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Marines work with an instructor during an embassy security simulation as they train to be a member of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Marines in riot gear approach fellow Marines acting as protesters during an embassy security simulation as they train to be a member of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Marines in riot gear repel fellow Marines acting as protesters (L) during an embassy security simulation as they train to be a member of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Marines work with an instructor on the firing range as they train to be a member of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A U.S. Marine stands on the firing range as he trains to be a member of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A U.S. Marine checks his ammunition clips on the firing range as he trains to be a member of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Marines wait to enter building in a room-clearing drill as they train to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A U.S. Marine signals an approaching vehicle to stop during an embassy security simulation as he trains to be a member of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

