Pictures | Wed Mar 26, 2014 | 2:48pm EDT

Training in disasterland

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. A week of field training began with the arrival of USA-1 from Fairfax, Virginia along with its sister team in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. A week of field training began with the arrival of USA-1 from Fairfax, Virginia along with its sister team in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue victims from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development to 30 foreign disasters, including earthquakes in Haiti, Armenia and Iran, the tsunami in Japan and the typhoon in the Philippines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue victims from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development to 30 foreign disasters, including earthquakes in Haiti, Armenia and Iran, the tsunami in Japan and the typhoon in the Philippines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development to 30 foreign disasters, including earthquakes in Haiti, Armenia and Iran, the tsunami in Japan and the typhoon in the Philippines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a flooded mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. USA-1 has been deployed by the U.S. Agency for International Development to 30 foreign disasters, including earthquakes in Haiti, Armenia and Iran, the tsunami in Japan and the typhoon in the Philippines. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 and their canine rescue dog search a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 and their canine rescue dog search a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 drill through a concrete slab to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 drill through a concrete slab to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 work at the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 work at the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 leave the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 leave the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A rescue specialists for USA-1 rappels while using a jackhammer to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A rescue specialists for USA-1 rappels while using a jackhammer to rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 carry a victim rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 work on a role playing patient rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 work on a role playing patient rescued from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 examine the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 examine the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Rescue specialists for USA-1 rescue a victim from the scene of a mock disaster area during a training exercise at the Guardian Center in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

