Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 22, 2014 | 3:10pm EDT

Training Libya's new army

<p>A Libyan soldier takes position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano, near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014. The training is part of a specific request by the government in Tripoli as part of the G8 undertaking to rebuild the structure of the armed forces and Libyan security. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A Libyan soldier takes position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano, near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014. The training is part of a specific request by the government in...more

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

A Libyan soldier takes position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano, near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014. The training is part of a specific request by the government in Tripoli as part of the G8 undertaking to rebuild the structure of the armed forces and Libyan security. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
1 / 12
<p>Libyan soldiers take position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano, near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014. The operation involves other countries in the training of about 15 thousand Libyans, with Italy the first to start training missions. Italy and the UK will train 2000 units, Turkey 3000 and the United States 8000, at U.S. bases in Bulgaria. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Libyan soldiers take position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano, near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014. The operation involves other countries in the training of about 15...more

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Libyan soldiers take position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano, near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014. The operation involves other countries in the training of about 15 thousand Libyans, with Italy the first to start training missions. Italy and the UK will train 2000 units, Turkey 3000 and the United States 8000, at U.S. bases in Bulgaria. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 12
<p>Libyan soldiers take position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Libyan soldiers take position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Libyan soldiers take position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
3 / 12
<p>A Libyan soldier takes position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A Libyan soldier takes position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

A Libyan soldier takes position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 12
<p>A Libyan soldier runs during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A Libyan soldier runs during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

A Libyan soldier runs during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
5 / 12
<p>A Libyan soldier looks on during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A Libyan soldier looks on during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

A Libyan soldier looks on during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
6 / 12
<p>Libyan soldiers take positions during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Libyan soldiers take positions during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Libyan soldiers take positions during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
7 / 12
<p>Libyan soldiers take positions as an Italian instructor of the Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino soldier looks on during a training exercise in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Libyan soldiers take positions as an Italian instructor of the Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino soldier looks on during a training exercise in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Libyan soldiers take positions as an Italian instructor of the Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino soldier looks on during a training exercise in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
8 / 12
<p>Instructors of the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino give instructions to Libyan soldiers during a training exercise in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Instructors of the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino give instructions to Libyan soldiers during a training exercise in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Instructors of the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino give instructions to Libyan soldiers during a training exercise in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
9 / 12
<p>Libyan soldiers take positions during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Libyan soldiers take positions during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Libyan soldiers take positions during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
10 / 12
<p>Libyan soldiers take part in a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Libyan soldiers take part in a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

Libyan soldiers take part in a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
11 / 12
<p>An Italian soldier of the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, gives instructions to Libyan soldiers during a training exercise in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

An Italian soldier of the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, gives instructions to Libyan soldiers during a training exercise in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, April 22, 2014

An Italian soldier of the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, gives instructions to Libyan soldiers during a training exercise in Persano, Italy April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Running for Boston

Running for Boston

Next Slideshows

Running for Boston

Running for Boston

Athletes run the Boston Marathon amid heavy security following last year's bombings.

Apr 21 2014
Sherpa tragedy on Everest

Sherpa tragedy on Everest

Families mourn after the single deadliest avalanche on Mount Everest kills more than a dozen sherpas.

Apr 21 2014
Clashes in Caracas

Clashes in Caracas

Protests in the streets of the Venezuelan capital.

Apr 21 2014
NY Easter Parade

NY Easter Parade

Participants at the annual Easter Bonnet Parade.

Apr 20 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast