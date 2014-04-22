Training Libya's new army
A Libyan soldier takes position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano, near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014.
A Libyan soldier takes position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano, near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014. The training is part of a specific request by the government in Tripoli as part of the G8 undertaking to rebuild the structure of the armed forces and Libyan security. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Libyan soldiers take position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano, near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014.
Libyan soldiers take position during a training exercise directed by the Italian Army's 80th Infantry Regiment of Cassino, in Persano, near Salerno, in southern Italy April 15, 2014. The operation involves other countries in the training of about 15 thousand Libyans, with Italy the first to start training missions. Italy and the UK will train 2000 units, Turkey 3000 and the United States 8000, at U.S. bases in Bulgaria. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
