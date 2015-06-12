Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2015 | 3:25pm EDT

Training under the sea

Caribbean divers, under the supervision of Leading Seaman Zack Verdun, Clearance Diver from Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), commence a search under United States Army Ship Aldie during Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St Kitts and Nevis taken on June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Sgt Yannick Bedard/Handout

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A student in training lifts objects off the bottom of the ocean during Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St Kitts and Nevis in this handout photo provided by The Canadian Forces/Master Seaman Peter Reed, taken on June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Master Seaman Peter Reed/Handout

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Leading Seaman Zack Verdun, Clearance Diver from Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), provides direction to Caribbean divers as they practice a necklace search under United States Army Ship Aldie during Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St Kitts and Nevis June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Sgt Yannick Bedard/Handout

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Caribbean divers inflate an air bag to lift a weight to the surface during Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St Kitts and Nevis June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Sgt Yannick Bedard/Handout

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Caribbean divers inflate an air bag to lift a weight to the surface during Exercise TRADEWINDS 15 in St Kitts and Nevis June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Sgt Yannick Bedard

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Master Seaman Rebecca Gallant, a Port Inspection Diver with Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), (L-R) Jayson Boyce, Navy Diver One, U.S. Navy, and Petty Officer 1st Class Rene McDonald, a Clearance Diver with Fleet Diving Unit (atlantic), assist students following dive training on Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St. Kitts and Nevis June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Master Seaman Peter Reed/Handout

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Leading Seaman Zack Verdun, Clearance Diver with Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), observes Caribbean divers as they inspect the hull of an American landing craft utility boat on Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St. Kitts and Nevis June 5, 2015. REUTERS/The Canadian Forces/Master Seaman Peter Reed/Handout

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
A student inspects the outer edge of the hull of an American landing craft utility boat on Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St. Kitts and Nevis June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Master Seaman Peter Reed/Handout

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Divers from Caribbean partner nations, under the guidance of Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic), practice bottom search procedures during Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St Kitts and Nevis June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Master Seaman Peter Reed/Handout

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Caribbean divers pass their buoyancy compensator to (L-R) Navy Lieutenant Joel Cormier, Petty Officer 1st Class Rene McDonald, and Master Seaman Evan Beaton, clearance divers from Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) at the end of a dive during Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St Kitts and Nevis June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces Combat Camera/Sgt Yannick Bedard/Handout

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Students use a half necklace search line to inspect the hull and signal to another student during the hull search of an American landing craft utility boat on Exercise Tradewinds 15 in St. Kitts and Nevis June 5, 2015. REUTERS/The Canadian Forces/Master Seaman Peter Reed/Handout

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
