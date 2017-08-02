Edition:
Training with America's militias

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills during III% United Patriots Field Training Exercise, which they describe as the largest patriot event in the country, outside Fountain, Colorado, July 29, 2017. Organizers estimate about 325 people from 15 states participated in the third annual event, held over three days in Fountain, Colorado. The weekend featured training on weapons skills, close quarters battles, tactical skills, communications, first aid, survival techniques and disaster preparation, as well as youth activities, a shot competition, a free spaghetti dinner, camping, raffles and entertainment. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A tattoo reads "We the People" as members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. Mike Morris, a leader with the III% United Patriots (3UP) militia group that organized the event, said the intent was to bring together 'patriots' to train and meet in-person. After the weekend, Morris says, he hopes participants go back to their home states and share the training they've learned. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. In the United States, many local militias are armed and have taken issue with some government policies, opposing government expansion and conducting para-military training. The Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization that monitors extremist groups, estimated in 2015 that there are 998 groups in the U.S. anti-government movement, though it noted not all groups advocate or engage in violence or criminal activities. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. Morris claims the 3UP is the largest 'patriot' organization in the U.S. today. He estimates 60,000 people claim some kind of affiliation with the group, based off social media and online activity. In response to criticism that 3UP is a hate group or extremist, anti-government organization, Morris says, "Although we disagree philosophically on how the government should be run and the direction of this country is going in, our intentions not some kind of crazed, armed takeover. It's not some kind of movie fantasy revolution that�s going to happen. That's not it." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through close quarter combat shooting drills. One participant from Omaha, Nebraska, who identified himself as "Cookie", has attended all three years of the FTX. "I keep coming back for the family," he said. "It's a real family venue, you meet good people, get a lot of good training, stuff that I can take it back home and actually put to use. It's not just about shooting the guns out here, it's the camaraderie that you get with it." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Targets stand in a field where members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. Cookie continues: "We believe in the constitution, and it's for everybody. Not just for right or left, black or white, Muslim, Christian. It�s for everybody and everybody is welcome here," he said. "This is my country, this is the place that I call home, that my kids call home. I'm going to keep it safe for them." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. Joseph Santoro, a retired U.S. Army sergeant major and a member of the Oath Keepers militia group from Pueblo, Colorado, attended the FTX, and said, "It was the best feeling I've had in a long time ... they are patriots who want America to return to the constitutional republic that we had when we were formed in 1775. God, that's a good feeling, to know there are other people that realize we're not headed in the right direction at the moment." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias camp during III% United Patriots' Field Training Exercise. "The only thing that stands between the American people and the government taking over are the groups like III% or Oath Keepers or any of the militia groups that are very constitutionally oriented," Santoro said. "We're certainly not anti-government, we just don't agree with the direction the government has been heading the prior eight years of the Obama administration." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Storm clouds approach during the Field Training Exercise. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A member of self-described patriot groups and militias prepares to shoot a .50 caliber rifle. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Chaplain Ed Bowman holds a camouflage Bible as he leads members of self-described patriot groups and militias in a religious service. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Many members of self-described patriot groups and militias wore patches during the Field Training Exercise. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Magnets for sale. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through stowing away their camp. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A participant prepares ammunition. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A member of self-described patriot groups and militias prepares to shoot a .50 caliber rifle. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias prepare to run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias gather for III% United Patriots' Field Training Exercise. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias gather for III% United Patriots' Field Training Exercise. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Chaplain Ed Bowman leads members of self-described patriot groups and militias in a religious service. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias walk with their rifles through camp. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias walk to the shooting range. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Storm clouds rotate above the Field Training Exercise. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of self-described patriot groups and militias run through shooting drills. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

