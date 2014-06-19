Edition:
Transformers premiere

A 21-foot-tall model of the Transformers character Optimus Prime is displayed on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Assistants help to arrange the dress of Chinese actress Li Bingbing on the red carpet as she arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Director Michael Bay takes pictures with his camera on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Actor Mark Wahlberg poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Chinese actress Li Bingbing poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Actress Nicola Peltz poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Director Michael Bay poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Actor Lee Vang poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Chinese actor Han Geng poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Actor Kelsey Grammer poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A 21-foot-tall model of the Transformers character Optimus Prime is displayed on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Actress Nicola Peltz answers questions from reporters during the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Actor Mark Wahlberg and director Michael Bay answer questions from reporters during the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
(From L to R) Daniel Platzman, Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds and Wayne Sermon of the band Imagine Dragons pose on the red carpet before the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Chinese actress Li Bingbing answers reporters questions during the world premiere of the film "Transformers: Age of Extinction" in Hong Kong June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thursday, June 19, 2014
