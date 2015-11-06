Transgender beauty queens
Contestant Trixie Maristela of Philippines is kissed by runners-up after she was crowned winner of the Miss International Queen 2015 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 6, 2015. Some 27 contestants from 17 countries, all born...more
Contestant Trixie Maristela (C) of Philippines reacts as she is crowned winner November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Sofia Miya of Australia prepares to go on stage November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants prepare to go on stage November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants prepare to go on stage November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Satsuki of Japan prepares backstage before the final show November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants prepare to go on stage November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Taliah of Australia prepares backstage November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Valesca Dominik Ferraz of Brazil prepares backstage before the final show November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Satsuki of Japan prepares backstage before the final show November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants Andrea Van Brugghe of Belgium (L, seated) and Miranda Lombardo of Mexico prepare backstage before the final show November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Sora Sakuragi of Japan prepares backstage before the final show November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants prepare to go on stage November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Sopida Siriwattananukoon of Thailand prepares backstage before the final show November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestants prepare to go on stage November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Francine Garcia of Philippines blows a kiss to the media before the final show November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Satsuki of Japan prepares backstage before the final show November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Kralice Basak (L) of Turkey prepares backstage before the final show November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Trixie Maristela of Philippines waves after she was crowned winner November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Contestant Trixie Maristela of Philippines (C) waves with other contestants after she was crowned winner of the Miss International Queen 2015 transgender beauty pageant November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
