Pictures | Fri Nov 21, 2014

Transgender fashion show

Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show, held to raise funds for a local LGBT shelter, in Istanbul November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show, held to raise funds for a local LGBT shelter, in Istanbul November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show, held to raise funds for a local LGBT shelter, in Istanbul November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Participants present creations during the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Participants present creations during the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Participants present creations during the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Participants present creations during the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Participants present creations during the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Participants present creations during the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
A participant gets ready backstage for the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

A participant gets ready backstage for the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A participant gets ready backstage for the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
A participant presents a creation during the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

A participant presents a creation during the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A participant presents a creation during the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Participants wait backstage before the country's first ever transgender fashion show in Istanbul late November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
