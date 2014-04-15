Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 15, 2014 | 4:35pm EDT

Transgender in India

<p>Eunuchs pose at an alley stairwell as they watch Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Eunuchs pose at an alley stairwell as they watch Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Eunuchs pose at an alley stairwell as they watch Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations in a red light area in Mumbai August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 13
<p>A eunuch performs onstage during the "National Hijra Habba", a consultation and cultural event for eunuchs in New Delhi, India June 2, 2012. The event was organized to bring health awareness and empowerment to transgender and eunuch communities in India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A eunuch performs onstage during the "National Hijra Habba", a consultation and cultural event for eunuchs in New Delhi, India June 2, 2012. The event was organized to bring health awareness and empowerment to transgender and eunuch communities in...more

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A eunuch performs onstage during the "National Hijra Habba", a consultation and cultural event for eunuchs in New Delhi, India June 2, 2012. The event was organized to bring health awareness and empowerment to transgender and eunuch communities in India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 13
<p>Transgenders wear white sarees symbolizing widowhood during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Transgenders wear white sarees symbolizing widowhood during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in...more

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Transgenders wear white sarees symbolizing widowhood during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. Transgenders and transvestites gather in the village every year to participate in the reenactment of the tale of Indian epic Mahabharata, in which they play the bride of warrior god Aravan and later mourn his death through ritualistic dances. REUTERS/Babu

Close
3 / 13
<p>Seema, 33, displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Seema, 33, displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Seema, 33, displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 13
<p>Seema, 33, dances inside a local non-governmental organization office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Seema, 33, dances inside a local non-governmental organization office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Seema, 33, dances inside a local non-governmental organization office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 13
<p>Eunuchs pose during a news conference to announce a beauty pageant for eunuchs in New Delhi February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Eunuchs pose during a news conference to announce a beauty pageant for eunuchs in New Delhi February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Eunuchs pose during a news conference to announce a beauty pageant for eunuchs in New Delhi February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 13
<p>A transgender goes into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A transgender goes into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A transgender goes into trance as they mourn the death of warrior god Aravan during the annual eunuch festival at Koovagam village, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
7 / 13
<p>Indian eunuchs rest during a protest against the drugs manufacturer Novartis over AIDS drug patents in New Delhi January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Indian eunuchs rest during a protest against the drugs manufacturer Novartis over AIDS drug patents in New Delhi January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Indian eunuchs rest during a protest against the drugs manufacturer Novartis over AIDS drug patents in New Delhi January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 13
<p>Eunuchs shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani</p>

Eunuchs shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Eunuchs shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani

Close
9 / 13
<p>Contestants pose for photographers backstage before the finals of "Indian Super Queen", a beauty pageant for the transgender community in Mumbai February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

Contestants pose for photographers backstage before the finals of "Indian Super Queen", a beauty pageant for the transgender community in Mumbai February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Contestants pose for photographers backstage before the finals of "Indian Super Queen", a beauty pageant for the transgender community in Mumbai February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
10 / 13
<p>A contestant waits to walk onstage before the finals of "Indian Super Queen", a beauty pageant for the transgender community in Mumbai February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A contestant waits to walk onstage before the finals of "Indian Super Queen", a beauty pageant for the transgender community in Mumbai February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A contestant waits to walk onstage before the finals of "Indian Super Queen", a beauty pageant for the transgender community in Mumbai February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
11 / 13
<p>A transgender celebrates during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A transgender celebrates during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

A transgender celebrates during a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
12 / 13
<p>Homosexuals and transgenders attend a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

Homosexuals and transgenders attend a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Tuesday, April 15, 2014

Homosexuals and transgenders attend a rally in Mumbai July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Under a blood moon

Under a blood moon

Next Slideshows

Under a blood moon

Under a blood moon

A total lunar eclipse unfolds, shrouding the moon in an eerie red glow.

Apr 15 2014
Fighting for Assad

Fighting for Assad

On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.

Apr 14 2014
Mom-in-chief

Mom-in-chief

The many roles of Michelle Obama.

Apr 14 2014
Thailand's Songkran Festival

Thailand's Songkran Festival

Heralding the coming of spring, revelers soak each other with water in Thailand.

Apr 14 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast