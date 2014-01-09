Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 9, 2014 | 8:00am EST

Transgender public figures

<p>Laverne Cox is an actress and plays a transgendered prisoner in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Laverne Cox is an actress and plays a transgendered prisoner in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Laverne Cox is an actress and plays a transgendered prisoner in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
1 / 13
<p>Lana Wachowski, who was formerly Larry Wachowski, was the first major Hollywood director to publicly come out as transgender. Wachowski and her brother Andy directed the hit film "The Matrix." REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Lana Wachowski, who was formerly Larry Wachowski, was the first major Hollywood director to publicly come out as transgender. Wachowski and her brother Andy directed the hit film "The Matrix." REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Lana Wachowski, who was formerly Larry Wachowski, was the first major Hollywood director to publicly come out as transgender. Wachowski and her brother Andy directed the hit film "The Matrix." REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
2 / 13
<p>Chaz Bono is a LGBT advocate and writer, and is the only child between musicians Sonny Bono and Cher. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Chaz Bono is a LGBT advocate and writer, and is the only child between musicians Sonny Bono and Cher. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Chaz Bono is a LGBT advocate and writer, and is the only child between musicians Sonny Bono and Cher. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
3 / 13
<p>Janet Mock is a writer, advocate and former editor of People magazine's website. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Janet Mock is a writer, advocate and former editor of People magazine's website. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Janet Mock is a writer, advocate and former editor of People magazine's website. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 13
<p>Isis King is a fashion model and was a contestant on television show America's Next Top Model. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Isis King is a fashion model and was a contestant on television show America's Next Top Model. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Isis King is a fashion model and was a contestant on television show America's Next Top Model. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
5 / 13
<p>Jenna Talackova was a contestant in the 2012 Miss Universe Canada competition. Talackova was originally disqualified from the contest because she was not a "naturally born female". Talackova, 23, who underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was 19, was then reinstated to the Canadian competition by businessman Donald Trump, who owns the Miss Universe organization. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Jenna Talackova was a contestant in the 2012 Miss Universe Canada competition. Talackova was originally disqualified from the contest because she was not a "naturally born female". Talackova, 23, who underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was...more

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Jenna Talackova was a contestant in the 2012 Miss Universe Canada competition. Talackova was originally disqualified from the contest because she was not a "naturally born female". Talackova, 23, who underwent gender reassignment surgery when she was 19, was then reinstated to the Canadian competition by businessman Donald Trump, who owns the Miss Universe organization. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
6 / 13
<p>Amanda Lepore is a model and muse for photographer David LaChapelle. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Amanda Lepore is a model and muse for photographer David LaChapelle. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Amanda Lepore is a model and muse for photographer David LaChapelle. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
7 / 13
<p>Alexis Arquette is an actress and sibling to fellow actors David, Rosanna and Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Alexis Arquette is an actress and sibling to fellow actors David, Rosanna and Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Alexis Arquette is an actress and sibling to fellow actors David, Rosanna and Patricia Arquette. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
8 / 13
<p>Lea T. is a Brazilian model who most famously appeared in a Givenchy campaign. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Lea T. is a Brazilian model who most famously appeared in a Givenchy campaign. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Lea T. is a Brazilian model who most famously appeared in a Givenchy campaign. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
9 / 13
<p>Anna Grodzka was Poland's first transsexual lawmaker and part of the left-liberal party Palikot's Movement. She was elected to parliament in 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

Anna Grodzka was Poland's first transsexual lawmaker and part of the left-liberal party Palikot's Movement. She was elected to parliament in 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Anna Grodzka was Poland's first transsexual lawmaker and part of the left-liberal party Palikot's Movement. She was elected to parliament in 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
10 / 13
<p>Candis Cayne is an actress who played a transgendered character on television show Dirty Sexy Money. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Candis Cayne is an actress who played a transgendered character on television show Dirty Sexy Money. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Candis Cayne is an actress who played a transgendered character on television show Dirty Sexy Money. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 13
<p>Balian Buschbaum is a former German pole vaulter, seen here competing as Yvonne Buschbaum. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer</p>

Balian Buschbaum is a former German pole vaulter, seen here competing as Yvonne Buschbaum. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Balian Buschbaum is a former German pole vaulter, seen here competing as Yvonne Buschbaum. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
12 / 13
<p>Dana International is an Israeli pop singer who is regarded as one of Israel's most successful musicians. She won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Dana International is an Israeli pop singer who is regarded as one of Israel's most successful musicians. She won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, January 09, 2014

Dana International is an Israeli pop singer who is regarded as one of Israel's most successful musicians. She won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Showdown in Falluja

Showdown in Falluja

Next Slideshows

Showdown in Falluja

Showdown in Falluja

The Iraqi army deploys tanks and artillery around Falluja as local leaders urge al Qaeda-linked militants to leave in order to avert an impending military...

Jan 08 2014
Putin, man of action

Putin, man of action

From shooting tigers for scientific research to throwing opponents in judo, a look at Vladimir Putin, Russia's premiere tough guy.

Jan 08 2014
Airstrike in Damascus

Airstrike in Damascus

The desperate struggle to save survivors trapped under the rubble following an airstrike in Damascus.

Jan 08 2014
Pictures of the Year: Space

Pictures of the Year: Space

Our top space images from the past year.

Jan 07 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast