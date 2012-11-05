Transgendered beauties
Sunny Dee-Lite, a contestant from the U.S., gets her picture taken before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. Some 21 contestants from 15 countries, all of...more
Sunny Dee-Lite, a contestant from the U.S., gets her picture taken before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. Some 21 contestants from 15 countries, all of them born male, compete in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tukishima Beni, a contestant from Japan, gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ruby Bella Cruz, a contestant from the U.S., gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Panvilas Mongkol, a contestant from Thailand, waits for the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Jessika Simoed, a contestant from Brazil, gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bianca Gold, a contestant from Brazil, smiles for the camera before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tukishima Beni, a contestant from Japan, prepares to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Contestants prepare to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ruby Bella Cruz, a contestant from the U.S., gets her make-up done before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Miriam Jimenez, a contestant from Philippines, prepares to go onto the stage during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Contestants wear national costumes during the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from Philippines, reacts after being announced winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot (R), a contestant from the Philippines, reacts while being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts after being crowned the winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts as being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kevin Balot, a contestant from the Philippines, reacts as being crowned winner at the Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
