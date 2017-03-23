Trapped in Mosul
Displaced Iraqi people from Laagada district of Mosul react after they reach safe areas, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Iraqi boy pushes a wheelbarrow at Dawasa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walk near the frontline. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A displaced Iraqi child walks over mud at Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqi families flee from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A displaced Iraqi family flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes gesture as they wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi Federal Police member rides a bike at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A displaced Iraqi woman flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Smoke rises from the old city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A wounded displaced Iraqi girl and her family who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Civilians carry goods from humanitarian aid at Al Ghizlane district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqi women try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, for transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
