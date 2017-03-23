Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 23, 2017 | 12:17pm EDT

Trapped in Mosul

Displaced Iraqi people from Laagada district of Mosul react after they reach safe areas, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi people from Laagada district of Mosul react after they reach safe areas, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Displaced Iraqi people from Laagada district of Mosul react after they reach safe areas, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in the city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
1 / 19
Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
2 / 19
An Iraqi boy pushes a wheelbarrow at Dawasa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

An Iraqi boy pushes a wheelbarrow at Dawasa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
An Iraqi boy pushes a wheelbarrow at Dawasa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
3 / 19
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walk near the frontline. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police personnel walk near the frontline. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walk near the frontline. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
4 / 19
A displaced Iraqi child walks over mud at Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A displaced Iraqi child walks over mud at Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A displaced Iraqi child walks over mud at Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
5 / 19
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
6 / 19
Displaced Iraqi families flee from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced Iraqi families flee from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Displaced Iraqi families flee from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
7 / 19
A displaced Iraqi family flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A displaced Iraqi family flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A displaced Iraqi family flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
8 / 19
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes gesture as they wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes gesture as they wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes gesture as they wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 19
Iraqi Federal Police member rides a bike at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police member rides a bike at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police member rides a bike at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
10 / 19
A displaced Iraqi woman flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A displaced Iraqi woman flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A displaced Iraqi woman flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
11 / 19
Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
12 / 19
Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
13 / 19
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
14 / 19
Smoke rises from the old city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Smoke rises from the old city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Smoke rises from the old city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
15 / 19
A wounded displaced Iraqi girl and her family who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A wounded displaced Iraqi girl and her family who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A wounded displaced Iraqi girl and her family who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
16 / 19
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
17 / 19
Civilians carry goods from humanitarian aid at Al Ghizlane district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Civilians carry goods from humanitarian aid at Al Ghizlane district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Civilians carry goods from humanitarian aid at Al Ghizlane district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
18 / 19
Displaced Iraqi women try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, for transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Displaced Iraqi women try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, for transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Displaced Iraqi women try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, for transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The child jockeys of camel racing

The child jockeys of camel racing

Next Slideshows

The child jockeys of camel racing

The child jockeys of camel racing

Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.

Mar 23 2017
World Water Day

World Water Day

A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.

Mar 22 2017
Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Mar 21 2017
Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Mar 21 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures