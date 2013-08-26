Trapping lobster
Sternman Rob Tetrault II sits next to lobster traps to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. Lobster populations in Maine are booming like never before. The number of lobster processing plants in the state has more than...more
Sternman Rob Tetrault II sits next to lobster traps to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. Lobster populations in Maine are booming like never before. The number of lobster processing plants in the state has more than tripled, from 5 in 2010 to 16 last year. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in his boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in his boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II (L) positions a trap to go back into the water while lobsterman Steve Train pulls in another trap on his lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II (L) positions a trap to go back into the water while lobsterman Steve Train pulls in another trap on his lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Freshly caught lobsters are loaded into bins on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Freshly caught lobsters are loaded into bins on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II checks a lobster for size while hauling lobster traps on the boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II checks a lobster for size while hauling lobster traps on the boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train checks a lobster while hauling traps in his boat "wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train checks a lobster while hauling traps in his boat "wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded by sternman Rob Tetrault II (rear) onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded by sternman Rob Tetrault II (rear) onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lobsterman Steve Train tosses a lobster back into the sea while hauling traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A freshly caught lobster sits in a holding tank on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" before being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A freshly caught lobster sits in a holding tank on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" before being delivered to a wholesaler at the port in Portland, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A lobster sits in a holding bin before having its claws banded onboard the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II guides a set of lobster traps from the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", into the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II guides a set of lobster traps from the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", into the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II works on the deck of the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose" while hauling lobster traps in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II prepares lobster traps on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sternman Rob Tetrault II prepares lobster traps on the lobster boat "Wild Irish Rose", to be set in the waters off Cape Elizabeth, Maine August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Yosemite wildfire
A wildfire raging in the northwest part of Yosemite National Park continues to threaten a reservoir that supplies most of San Francisco's water.
Throwing goats
During the annual Deopokhari festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal first wins.
Riding the Moscow Metro
Commuting underground in the Russian capital.
iPad liver surgery
Doctors use an iPad to aid in surgical operations by overlaying virtual 3D models over real organs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.