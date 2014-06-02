Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 2, 2014 | 2:20pm EDT

Trash becomes fashion

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 18
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 18
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 18
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 18
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 18
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 18
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 18
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 18
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 18
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 18
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 18
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 18
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 18
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 18
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 02, 2014
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 18
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
16 / 18
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY)

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY)
Close
17 / 18
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY)

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY)
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Solar-powered plane

Solar-powered plane

Next Slideshows

Solar-powered plane

Solar-powered plane

The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.

Jun 02 2014
Down and dirty English lessons

Down and dirty English lessons

A group of sex workers are taking English classes once a week in preparation for the World Cup.

Jun 02 2014
Most powerful women

Most powerful women

The most powerful women in the world right now.

May 30 2014
Super spellers

Super spellers

The Scripps National Spelling Bee ends in a tie for the first time in 52 years.

May 30 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast