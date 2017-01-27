Travel chaos in China
Passengers wait at the departure hall of the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing, as China gears up for Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions of people head home. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station. REUTERS/Aly Song
A girl is pushed on traveler's suitcase at the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of police swat patrol with their dog at the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A passenger checks her phone at a waiting hall of the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Railway workers get ready to take a group picture with some New Year decorations at the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of a local public security force tries to overpower a man holding a hatchet as his wife screams at the Picun village, home to thousands of migrant workers in the suburbs of Beijing. Brandishing a hatchet, He Dan charged at local public...more
Members of a local public security force try to overpower a couple at the Picun village, home to thousands of migrant workers in the suburbs of Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of a local public security force holds a seized hatchet as he and others try to overpower a couple at the Picun village, in the suburbs of Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
He Dan massages his wife's chest as she tries to catch a breath after scuffling with members of a local public security force at the Picun village. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks up as passengers sleep in a train from Xinjiang to Shanghai, ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Passengers wait to enter a railway station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Guangzhou. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy tries to lift a suitcase at the departure hall of the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A passenger rests during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year inside a railway station in Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers enter the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A passenger takes picture of herself at the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman travelling home for the Spring Festival pushes her luggage at Picun village, in the suburbs of Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman drags a suitcase with a man sitting on it at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station. REUTERS/Aly Song
Security personnel arrives to the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman smiles in front of a railway station ahead of the Spring Festival in Qingdao, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers rest in front of a banner urging for fire protection during the Spring Festival at the departure hall of the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush. REUTERS/Aly Song
A boy checks his seat on a passenger train he boarded at the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Fear in an Iraqi interrogation room
Iraqi forces interrogate a 17-year old boy who says he escaped from an Islamic State training camp.
History of a special relationship
Ahead of the meeting between Theresa May and Donald Trump, a look back at the close ties between the U.S. and Britain.
Wildfires raging in Chile
The worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions.
Migrant rescue on the high seas
Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescues 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.