Fri Jan 27, 2017

Travel chaos in China

Passengers wait at the departure hall of the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing, as China gears up for Lunar New Year, when hundreds of millions of people head home. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
A girl is pushed on traveler's suitcase at the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Members of police swat patrol with their dog at the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A passenger checks her phone at a waiting hall of the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Railway workers get ready to take a group picture with some New Year decorations at the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
A member of a local public security force tries to overpower a man holding a hatchet as his wife screams at the Picun village, home to thousands of migrant workers in the suburbs of Beijing. Brandishing a hatchet, He Dan charged at local public security personnel as they were arguing and scuffling with his wife Zhang Shaolei over the couple's vehicle parked in the village's main street. The couple said security personnel asked them to pay a 500 RMB ($73) fine as they were getting ready to leave to their hometown for the Spring Festival. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A member of a local public security force tries to overpower a man holding a hatchet as his wife screams at the Picun village, home to thousands of migrant workers in the suburbs of Beijing. Brandishing a hatchet, He Dan charged at local public security personnel as they were arguing and scuffling with his wife Zhang Shaolei over the couple's vehicle parked in the village's main street. The couple said security personnel asked them to pay a 500 RMB ($73) fine as they were getting ready to leave to their hometown for the Spring Festival. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of a local public security force try to overpower a couple at the Picun village, home to thousands of migrant workers in the suburbs of Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A member of a local public security force holds a seized hatchet as he and others try to overpower a couple at the Picun village, in the suburbs of Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
He Dan massages his wife's chest as she tries to catch a breath after scuffling with members of a local public security force at the Picun village. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
A man looks up as passengers sleep in a train from Xinjiang to Shanghai, ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Passengers wait to enter a railway station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Guangzhou. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A boy tries to lift a suitcase at the departure hall of the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A passenger rests during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year inside a railway station in Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Passengers enter the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A passenger takes picture of herself at the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A woman travelling home for the Spring Festival pushes her luggage at Picun village, in the suburbs of Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A woman drags a suitcase with a man sitting on it at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Security personnel arrives to the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A woman smiles in front of a railway station ahead of the Spring Festival in Qingdao, Shandong province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Passengers rest in front of a banner urging for fire protection during the Spring Festival at the departure hall of the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
A boy checks his seat on a passenger train he boarded at the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
