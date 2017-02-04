Edition:
Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Brian Snyder
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Behnam Partopour, a Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) student from Iran, is greeted by friends at Logan Airport after he cleared U.S. customs and immigration on an F1 student visa in Boston, Massachusetts. Partopour was originally turned away from a flight to the U.S. following President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Behnam Partopour, a Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) student from Iran, is greeted by friends at Logan Airport after he cleared U.S. customs and immigration on an F1 student visa in Boston, Massachusetts. Partopour was originally turned away from a flight to the U.S. following President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brian Snyder
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Samira Asgari is greeted Congressman Joe Kennedy at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration in Boston, February 3, 2017. Asgari is an Iranian scientist who had obtained a visa to conduct research at Brigham and Women's Hospital and was twice prevented from entering the United States under the travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Samira Asgari is greeted Congressman Joe Kennedy at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration in Boston, February 3, 2017. Asgari is an Iranian scientist who had obtained a visa to conduct research at Brigham and Women's Hospital and was twice prevented from entering the United States under the travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Handout .
New York, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Fadi Kassar (L) hugs his daughters Hnan, 8 and Lian, 5, for the first time in more than two years as his wife Razan (not pictured) looks on after the Syrian family was reunited following a flight from Amman, Jordan, at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York City February 2, 2017. Kassar came to Connecticut in 2015 after being granted asylum. The travel ban came down just before his wife and children were due to arrive in...more

Fadi Kassar (L) hugs his daughters Hnan, 8 and Lian, 5, for the first time in more than two years as his wife Razan (not pictured) looks on after the Syrian family was reunited following a flight from Amman, Jordan, at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York City February 2, 2017. Kassar came to Connecticut in 2015 after being granted asylum. The travel ban came down just before his wife and children were due to arrive in the U.S., but they were among the 872 refugees granted waivers to enter the country because they were considered "in transit" before the ban was issued. Bill Swersey/HIAS.org/Handout via REUTERS
Brian Snyder
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Niki Rahmati, a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from Iran, is greeted by immigration attorney Susan Church (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on an F1 student visa in Boston, February 3, 2017. Rahmati was originally turned away from a flight to the U.S. following the travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Niki Rahmati, a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from Iran, is greeted by immigration attorney Susan Church (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on an F1 student visa in Boston, February 3, 2017. Rahmati was originally turned away from a flight to the U.S. following the travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mike Blake
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L) helps guide Iranian Ali Vayeghan and his niece Marjan Vayeghan (C) out of Los Angeles International airport after a federal judge ordered the visa-holder�s safe return to Los Angeles, February 2, 2017. Vayeghan, an Iranian citizen and U.S. visa holder who was forced out of the country last week, became the first person allowed back into United States because of the California court action....more

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L) helps guide Iranian Ali Vayeghan and his niece Marjan Vayeghan (C) out of Los Angeles International airport after a federal judge ordered the visa-holder�s safe return to Los Angeles, February 2, 2017. Vayeghan, an Iranian citizen and U.S. visa holder who was forced out of the country last week, became the first person allowed back into United States because of the California court action. Vayeghan declined to comment on Trump or the order when speaking with reporters at Los Angeles International Airport but said through an interpreter, "This is what human rights look like." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brian Snyder
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

Banah Alhanfy is greeted by her uncle (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on special immigrant visa in Boston, February 3, 2017. Alhanfy's father was an interpreter for the United States in Iraq. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Banah Alhanfy is greeted by her uncle (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on special immigrant visa in Boston, February 3, 2017. Alhanfy's father was an interpreter for the United States in Iraq. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Andrew Kelly
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darweesh is embraced after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 28, 2017. Darweesh was detained at JFK. The 53-year-old Kurd had worked as a U.S. Army translator in Iraq and had been threatened there for helping the Americans. Visas for him and his family were issued on Jan. 20, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Darweesh and another Iraqi, who had also...more

Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darweesh is embraced after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 28, 2017. Darweesh was detained at JFK. The 53-year-old Kurd had worked as a U.S. Army translator in Iraq and had been threatened there for helping the Americans. Visas for him and his family were issued on Jan. 20, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Darweesh and another Iraqi, who had also worked with U.S. military. But as soon as he landed at JFK, he was detained by CBP officers and barred from contacting his attorneys. When his attorneys, from the International Refugee Assistance Project, asked the CBP officers whom they could contact, the agents responded, "Mr. President. Call Mr. Trump," according to the lawsuit. Eventually, Darweesh was allowed to leave and met the lawmakers and his lawyers, clutching his passport and weeping with joy. The other Iraqi who was detained, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, was also allowed to enter the country. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Brian Snyder
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

The Bay family is reunited after Hamed Bay was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of the travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, January 28, 2017. Hamed Bay, a researcher at Tufts University, was traveling back to the U.S. after visiting his sick father in Iran. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Bay family is reunited after Hamed Bay was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of the travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, January 28, 2017. Hamed Bay, a researcher at Tufts University, was traveling back to the U.S. after visiting his sick father in Iran. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brian Snyder
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017

Mazdak Tootkaboni (2nd L) is reunited with friends and family after he was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of the travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, January 28, 2017. Tootkaboni, an Iranian with a U.S. green card, is a professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMASS). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mazdak Tootkaboni (2nd L) is reunited with friends and family after he was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of the travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, January 28, 2017. Tootkaboni, an Iranian with a U.S. green card, is a professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMASS). REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Andrew Kelly
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran celebrates after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 hours as part of the travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 29, 2017. Zarepisheh had flown from Iran to meet his new granddaughter. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran celebrates after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 hours as part of the travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 29, 2017. Zarepisheh had flown from Iran to meet his new granddaughter. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Reuters Staff
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

Iraqi woman Iman Alknfosche is embraced by her daughter Elaf Hussain of New Jersey after she was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, January 29, 2017. Alknfosche was held for about 30 hours, her attorney Angel Diaz said. REUTERS/Chris Franciscani

Iraqi woman Iman Alknfosche is embraced by her daughter Elaf Hussain of New Jersey after she was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, January 29, 2017. Alknfosche was held for about 30 hours, her attorney Angel Diaz said. REUTERS/Chris Franciscani
