Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban
Behnam Partopour, a Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) student from Iran, is greeted by friends at Logan Airport after he cleared U.S. customs and immigration on an F1 student visa in Boston, Massachusetts. Partopour was originally turned away from a flight to the U.S. following President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Samira Asgari is greeted Congressman Joe Kennedy at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration in Boston, February 3, 2017. Asgari is an Iranian scientist who had obtained a visa to conduct research at Brigham and Women's Hospital and was twice prevented from entering the United States under the travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fadi Kassar (L) hugs his daughters Hnan, 8 and Lian, 5, for the first time in more than two years as his wife Razan (not pictured) looks on after the Syrian family was reunited following a flight from Amman, Jordan, at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York City February 2, 2017. Kassar came to Connecticut in 2015 after being granted asylum. The travel ban came down just before his wife and children were due to arrive in...more
Niki Rahmati, a student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from Iran, is greeted by immigration attorney Susan Church (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on an F1 student visa in Boston, February 3, 2017. Rahmati was originally turned away from a flight to the U.S. following the travel ban. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (L) helps guide Iranian Ali Vayeghan and his niece Marjan Vayeghan (C) out of Los Angeles International airport after a federal judge ordered the visa-holder�s safe return to Los Angeles, February 2, 2017. Vayeghan, an Iranian citizen and U.S. visa holder who was forced out of the country last week, became the first person allowed back into United States because of the California court action....more
Banah Alhanfy is greeted by her uncle (R) at Logan Airport after she cleared U.S. customs and immigration on special immigrant visa in Boston, February 3, 2017. Alhanfy's father was an interpreter for the United States in Iraq. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darweesh is embraced after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 28, 2017. Darweesh was detained at JFK. The 53-year-old Kurd had worked as a U.S. Army translator in Iraq and had been threatened there for helping the Americans. Visas for him and his family were issued on Jan. 20, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Darweesh and another Iraqi, who had also...more
The Bay family is reunited after Hamed Bay was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of the travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, January 28, 2017. Hamed Bay, a researcher at Tufts University, was traveling back to the U.S. after visiting his sick father in Iran. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mazdak Tootkaboni (2nd L) is reunited with friends and family after he was separated from other passengers and questioned as a result of the travel ban, at Logan Airport in Boston, January 28, 2017. Tootkaboni, an Iranian with a U.S. green card, is a professor at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMASS). REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zabihollah Zarepisheh of Iran celebrates after being released from being held in Terminal 4 for over 30 hours as part of the travel ban at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, January 29, 2017. Zarepisheh had flown from Iran to meet his new granddaughter. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Iraqi woman Iman Alknfosche is embraced by her daughter Elaf Hussain of New Jersey after she was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, January 29, 2017. Alknfosche was held for about 30 hours, her attorney Angel Diaz said. REUTERS/Chris Franciscani