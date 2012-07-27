Travelogue: London

Hussain, a 34 year old Muslim convert, helps an elderly lady with her bags at a train station in London, December 5, 2011. Hussain, formerly Jason Thomas, whose family are Christians and originate from the Caribbean, adopted the religion after a troublesome upbringing saw him end up homeless and eventually imprisoned. "I got involved in robbing shops and business people and stealing designer clothes from the West End's expensive shops. My life consisted of waking up in the morning, smoking weed, hanging out on the council estate and doing crime," he said. "But when I was in prison, I thought there must be more to life than just robbing and stealing." Thomas, who now visits socially deprived areas and counsels troubled youths against committing crime, was taken to the Brixton Mosque in South London by his cousin, who introduced him to Islam. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui