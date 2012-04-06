Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 5, 2012 | 8:15pm EDT

Travelogue: Mongolia

<p>A tourist stands in a "ger", a traditional Mongolian tent, at a campsite near the ruins of Ongi monastery in Dundgovi Province, Mongolia August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan </p>

A tourist stands in a "ger", a traditional Mongolian tent, at a campsite near the ruins of Ongi monastery in Dundgovi Province, Mongolia August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A tourist stands in a "ger", a traditional Mongolian tent, at a campsite near the ruins of Ongi monastery in Dundgovi Province, Mongolia August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

Close
1 / 25
<p>Men wrestle as a girl reacts at a tourist camp near the ruins of Ongi monastery in Mongolia's Dundgovi province August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan </p>

Men wrestle as a girl reacts at a tourist camp near the ruins of Ongi monastery in Mongolia's Dundgovi province August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Men wrestle as a girl reacts at a tourist camp near the ruins of Ongi monastery in Mongolia's Dundgovi province August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

Close
2 / 25
<p>Children ride horses during a horse racing competition at the annual Naadam Festival in Ulan Bator July 12, 2011. Naadam is the biggest event in the Mongolian calendar held from July 11 to 13, on the anniversary of the Mongolian revolution of 1921. Concerts, fairs and traditional sports like wrestling, archery and horse racing are held during the celebration. REUTERS/Zeev Rozen </p>

Children ride horses during a horse racing competition at the annual Naadam Festival in Ulan Bator July 12, 2011. Naadam is the biggest event in the Mongolian calendar held from July 11 to 13, on the anniversary of the Mongolian revolution of 1921....more

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Children ride horses during a horse racing competition at the annual Naadam Festival in Ulan Bator July 12, 2011. Naadam is the biggest event in the Mongolian calendar held from July 11 to 13, on the anniversary of the Mongolian revolution of 1921. Concerts, fairs and traditional sports like wrestling, archery and horse racing are held during the celebration. REUTERS/Zeev Rozen

Close
3 / 25
<p>A Mongolian girl watches television in a house at a tourist campsite in Mongolia's Bulgan province August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan </p>

A Mongolian girl watches television in a house at a tourist campsite in Mongolia's Bulgan province August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A Mongolian girl watches television in a house at a tourist campsite in Mongolia's Bulgan province August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Laurence Tan

Close
4 / 25
<p>Smoke billows from the chimneys of a coal-burning power plant in Ulan Bator October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Smoke billows from the chimneys of a coal-burning power plant in Ulan Bator October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Smoke billows from the chimneys of a coal-burning power plant in Ulan Bator October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 25
<p>Young Mongolians walk through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Young Mongolians walk through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Young Mongolians walk through the capital Ulan Bator, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 25
<p>A house surrounded by a wall stands in a hilly landscape located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A house surrounded by a wall stands in a hilly landscape located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A house surrounded by a wall stands in a hilly landscape located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 25
<p>Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Mongolian Olympic boxer Tugstsogt Nyambayar prepares to train in a gym in Ulan Batur, October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
8 / 25
<p>Tourists camp under the stars on the steppe near Hashaat in Mongolia's Dundgovi province early August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Tourists camp under the stars on the steppe near Hashaat in Mongolia's Dundgovi province early August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Tourists camp under the stars on the steppe near Hashaat in Mongolia's Dundgovi province early August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
9 / 25
<p>Jugderdem, 2, stands at the door of a traditional Mongolian tent in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Jugderdem, 2, stands at the door of a traditional Mongolian tent in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Jugderdem, 2, stands at the door of a traditional Mongolian tent in Shivert, 200km northeast of Ulan Bator October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 25
<p>A traditionally dressed Mongolian man talks to a security guard in front of a statue of Genghis Khan located at the front of the national parliament building in Ulaanbaatar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A traditionally dressed Mongolian man talks to a security guard in front of a statue of Genghis Khan located at the front of the national parliament building in Ulaanbaatar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A traditionally dressed Mongolian man talks to a security guard in front of a statue of Genghis Khan located at the front of the national parliament building in Ulaanbaatar April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 25
<p>A boy stands beside a flock of sheep at an Ondordor in the outskirts of Ulan Baatar in Mongolia August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Nicky Loh </p>

A boy stands beside a flock of sheep at an Ondordor in the outskirts of Ulan Baatar in Mongolia August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A boy stands beside a flock of sheep at an Ondordor in the outskirts of Ulan Baatar in Mongolia August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Close
12 / 25
<p>Mongolian horsemen ride past a row of traditional felt tents called 'ger' at a steppe in Orkhon Valley near Kharkorin, about 310km (192 miles) west of Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator May 26, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

Mongolian horsemen ride past a row of traditional felt tents called 'ger' at a steppe in Orkhon Valley near Kharkorin, about 310km (192 miles) west of Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator May 26, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Mongolian horsemen ride past a row of traditional felt tents called 'ger' at a steppe in Orkhon Valley near Kharkorin, about 310km (192 miles) west of Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator May 26, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Close
13 / 25
<p>State Honour Guards march across Sukhbaatar square during informational days held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ulan Bator, Mongolia October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Luke Distelhorst</p>

State Honour Guards march across Sukhbaatar square during informational days held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ulan Bator, Mongolia October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Luke Distelhorst

Thursday, April 05, 2012

State Honour Guards march across Sukhbaatar square during informational days held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ulan Bator, Mongolia October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Luke Distelhorst

Close
14 / 25
<p>Mongolian wrestlers train at a camp in the grasslands town of Suuj, about 60 km (37 miles) north of the capital Ulan Bator, July 5, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Mongolian wrestlers train at a camp in the grasslands town of Suuj, about 60 km (37 miles) north of the capital Ulan Bator, July 5, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Mongolian wrestlers train at a camp in the grasslands town of Suuj, about 60 km (37 miles) north of the capital Ulan Bator, July 5, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
15 / 25
<p>A homeless Mongolian man looks out from a heating pipeline shaft in the country's capital Ulan Bator November 23, 2005. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A homeless Mongolian man looks out from a heating pipeline shaft in the country's capital Ulan Bator November 23, 2005. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A homeless Mongolian man looks out from a heating pipeline shaft in the country's capital Ulan Bator November 23, 2005. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
16 / 25
<p>A Mongolian girl carries fresh water home, at the Gers district of the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A Mongolian girl carries fresh water home, at the Gers district of the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A Mongolian girl carries fresh water home, at the Gers district of the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
17 / 25
<p>A truck loaded with horses arrives in Khui Doloo Khudag, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Ulan Bator, July 7, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A truck loaded with horses arrives in Khui Doloo Khudag, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Ulan Bator, July 7, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A truck loaded with horses arrives in Khui Doloo Khudag, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Ulan Bator, July 7, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
18 / 25
<p>Mongolians play billiard at the main road of the Gers district at the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Mongolians play billiard at the main road of the Gers district at the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Mongolians play billiard at the main road of the Gers district at the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator July 4, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
19 / 25
<p>A young Mongolian rides under a rainbow at Khui Doloon Khudag village, 35 kms (25 miles) from the capital Ulan Bator July 10, 2003 on the eve of the Naadam Festival. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

A young Mongolian rides under a rainbow at Khui Doloon Khudag village, 35 kms (25 miles) from the capital Ulan Bator July 10, 2003 on the eve of the Naadam Festival. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A young Mongolian rides under a rainbow at Khui Doloon Khudag village, 35 kms (25 miles) from the capital Ulan Bator July 10, 2003 on the eve of the Naadam Festival. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Close
20 / 25
<p>Buddhist monks play at the backyard of the Erdene Zeu monastery in Kharahorin, some 380 km (236 miles) west of Ulan Bator, July 8, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Buddhist monks play at the backyard of the Erdene Zeu monastery in Kharahorin, some 380 km (236 miles) west of Ulan Bator, July 8, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Buddhist monks play at the backyard of the Erdene Zeu monastery in Kharahorin, some 380 km (236 miles) west of Ulan Bator, July 8, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
21 / 25
<p>Illegal Mongolian gold miners look for gold at an open field in Nalaikh, about 35 km (22 miles) from the capital Ulan Bator, on the eve of the presidential election in Mongolia May 21, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV</p>

Illegal Mongolian gold miners look for gold at an open field in Nalaikh, about 35 km (22 miles) from the capital Ulan Bator, on the eve of the presidential election in Mongolia May 21, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Illegal Mongolian gold miners look for gold at an open field in Nalaikh, about 35 km (22 miles) from the capital Ulan Bator, on the eve of the presidential election in Mongolia May 21, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Close
22 / 25
<p>Mongolians receive a free meal distributed by nuns at a soup kitchen run by Fraternite Notre Dame project in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator January 19, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Mongolians receive a free meal distributed by nuns at a soup kitchen run by Fraternite Notre Dame project in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator January 19, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Mongolians receive a free meal distributed by nuns at a soup kitchen run by Fraternite Notre Dame project in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator January 19, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
23 / 25
<p>A Kazakh couple ride their horses during a "Kiss the Bride" competition in which a man tries to kiss a woman who avoids him at the Golden Eagle festival in the Altay Mountains near Sagsay village in western Mongolia's Bayan Olgiy Province October 7, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

A Kazakh couple ride their horses during a "Kiss the Bride" competition in which a man tries to kiss a woman who avoids him at the Golden Eagle festival in the Altay Mountains near Sagsay village in western Mongolia's Bayan Olgiy Province October 7,...more

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A Kazakh couple ride their horses during a "Kiss the Bride" competition in which a man tries to kiss a woman who avoids him at the Golden Eagle festival in the Altay Mountains near Sagsay village in western Mongolia's Bayan Olgiy Province October 7, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
24 / 25
<p>A Mongolian man practices archery near a mountain with a depiction of Genghis Khan made from stones and paint near the center of Ulan Bator July 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

A Mongolian man practices archery near a mountain with a depiction of Genghis Khan made from stones and paint near the center of Ulan Bator July 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, April 05, 2012

A Mongolian man practices archery near a mountain with a depiction of Genghis Khan made from stones and paint near the center of Ulan Bator July 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
New York Auto Show

New York Auto Show

Next Slideshows

New York Auto Show

New York Auto Show

From flying cars to new electric hybrids, the latest models and concept cars from the 2012 New York Auto Show.

Apr 05 2012
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

Apr 05 2012
Tsunami 'ghost ship'

Tsunami 'ghost ship'

The Japanese fishing vessel Ryou-un Maru is sighted off Alaska.

Apr 05 2012
Rio's biggest slum

Rio's biggest slum

The Rocinha favela overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas.

Apr 05 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast