Trekkie convention
Mirinda Archer of Manchester, England poses for a photograph as she arrives at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Silvana Gunther and Boris Murru of Berlin, Germany pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Zoe Hennessy and Billie Houckham of Newcastle, England pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Sonnie Gustavsson and Jossie Sockertopp from Sweden pose with their wedding cake after getting married in a Klingon wedding ceremony at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Star Trek fans walk through the exhibition hall at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Scarlet Frost and Luke Earl of Farnborough, England pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Emily Brown (L) and Becky Cheeseman of Worthing, southern England, pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Chris Miller and Brenda Havens from Indianapolis, Indiana, of the U.S. pose for a photograph at the Destination Star Trek London convention on October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Sonnie Gustavsson (L) and Jossie Sockertopp from Sweden pose with their wedding cake after getting married in a Klingon wedding ceremony at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Star Trek fans walk past a poster of actor William Shatner at the Destination Star Trek London convention on October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
(L-R) William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Avery Brooks and Scott Bakula, who played Star Trek captains pose for photographers at the Destination Star Trek London event in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
