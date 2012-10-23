Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 22, 2012 | 11:15pm EDT

Trekkie convention

<p>Mirinda Archer of Manchester, England poses for a photograph as she arrives at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Mirinda Archer of Manchester, England poses for a photograph as she arrives at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, October 22, 2012

Mirinda Archer of Manchester, England poses for a photograph as she arrives at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
1 / 11
<p>Silvana Gunther and Boris Murru of Berlin, Germany pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Silvana Gunther and Boris Murru of Berlin, Germany pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, October 22, 2012

Silvana Gunther and Boris Murru of Berlin, Germany pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
2 / 11
<p>Zoe Hennessy and Billie Houckham of Newcastle, England pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Zoe Hennessy and Billie Houckham of Newcastle, England pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, October 22, 2012

Zoe Hennessy and Billie Houckham of Newcastle, England pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
3 / 11
<p>Sonnie Gustavsson and Jossie Sockertopp from Sweden pose with their wedding cake after getting married in a Klingon wedding ceremony at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Sonnie Gustavsson and Jossie Sockertopp from Sweden pose with their wedding cake after getting married in a Klingon wedding ceremony at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, October 22, 2012

Sonnie Gustavsson and Jossie Sockertopp from Sweden pose with their wedding cake after getting married in a Klingon wedding ceremony at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
4 / 11
<p>Star Trek fans walk through the exhibition hall at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Star Trek fans walk through the exhibition hall at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, October 22, 2012

Star Trek fans walk through the exhibition hall at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 11
<p>Scarlet Frost and Luke Earl of Farnborough, England pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Scarlet Frost and Luke Earl of Farnborough, England pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, October 22, 2012

Scarlet Frost and Luke Earl of Farnborough, England pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 11
<p>Emily Brown (L) and Becky Cheeseman of Worthing, southern England, pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Emily Brown (L) and Becky Cheeseman of Worthing, southern England, pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, October 22, 2012

Emily Brown (L) and Becky Cheeseman of Worthing, southern England, pose for a photograph as they arrive at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 11
<p>Chris Miller and Brenda Havens from Indianapolis, Indiana, of the U.S. pose for a photograph at the Destination Star Trek London convention on October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Chris Miller and Brenda Havens from Indianapolis, Indiana, of the U.S. pose for a photograph at the Destination Star Trek London convention on October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, October 22, 2012

Chris Miller and Brenda Havens from Indianapolis, Indiana, of the U.S. pose for a photograph at the Destination Star Trek London convention on October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 11
<p>Sonnie Gustavsson (L) and Jossie Sockertopp from Sweden pose with their wedding cake after getting married in a Klingon wedding ceremony at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Sonnie Gustavsson (L) and Jossie Sockertopp from Sweden pose with their wedding cake after getting married in a Klingon wedding ceremony at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, October 22, 2012

Sonnie Gustavsson (L) and Jossie Sockertopp from Sweden pose with their wedding cake after getting married in a Klingon wedding ceremony at the Destination Star Trek London convention in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
9 / 11
<p>Star Trek fans walk past a poster of actor William Shatner at the Destination Star Trek London convention on October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Star Trek fans walk past a poster of actor William Shatner at the Destination Star Trek London convention on October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, October 22, 2012

Star Trek fans walk past a poster of actor William Shatner at the Destination Star Trek London convention on October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
10 / 11
<p>(L-R) William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Avery Brooks and Scott Bakula, who played Star Trek captains pose for photographers at the Destination Star Trek London event in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

(L-R) William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Avery Brooks and Scott Bakula, who played Star Trek captains pose for photographers at the Destination Star Trek London event in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, October 22, 2012

(L-R) William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Avery Brooks and Scott Bakula, who played Star Trek captains pose for photographers at the Destination Star Trek London event in London October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

Next Slideshows

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

Oct 18 2012
Psy's Gangnam style

Psy's Gangnam style

Psy, a chubby, rapping singer with slicked-back hair and a tacky suit is the latest musical sensation to burst upon the world from South Korea with his video...

Oct 16 2012
Elle women

Elle women

Celebrities turn out for the 19th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood dinner honoring women who have had a profound impact on the film industry.

Oct 16 2012
Couture hair

Couture hair

Highlights from the Alternative Hair Show in London.

Oct 15 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast