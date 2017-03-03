Triage in a Mosul field hospital
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State's militants. The billboard reads, "There is No God Only God. Islamic State Nineveh Governorate". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after being treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after she was treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after being treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A volunteer medic sits at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State's militants. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Commander-in-chief Trump
President Donald Trump flexes his military muscles aboard the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford in Newport News, Virginia.
China's abandoned factories
A steel plant in Hangzhou is demolished as part of the Chinese government's war on air pollution.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Syria's al-Bab after Islamic State
Amid the ruins of al-Bab after Turkish-backed rebels captured the Syrian city from Islamic State militants.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.