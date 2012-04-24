Tribeca snapshots
Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The outside of the New York State Supreme Courthouse is lit for a Vanity Fair party marking the beginning of the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor and director James Franco speaks to the media on the red carpet as he arrives for the world premiere of "Francophrenia (Or Don't Kill Me, I Know Where the Baby Is)" at the SVA Theatre as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 22,...more
Actress Dakota Fanning arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Emily Blunt arrives for the premiere of the film "The Five-Year Engagement" to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Emma Watson arrives for the world premiere of "Struck by Lightning" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Billy Crystal turns as he arrives to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Robert DeNiro poses as he arrives for the 100 Years of Universal panel discussion at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Model Doutzen Kroes kisses music producer Russell Simmons as they arrive for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Wendi Deng, wife of News Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch, arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Journalist Katie Couric arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A worker smokes in a field of light bulbs as he prepares for a Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ivanka Trump arrives with husband, Jared Kushner, at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Kyle MacLachlan arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Editor Graydon Carter arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrive to attend the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Tory Burch arrives at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Executive producer Will Arnett arrives for the world premiere of "Mansome" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Chris Colfer arrives for the world premiere of "Struck by Lightning" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
