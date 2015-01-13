Tribute to French officers
French police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants as they attend a national tribute at Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. Police officers Ahmed Merabet, 40, and Franck Brinsolaro, 49, ...more
People react as they attend a national tribute for the three officers killed during last week's terrorist attacks, in front of Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
President Francois Hollande places his hands on a coffin as he pays his respects during a national tribute for the three police officers killed during last week's Islamic attacks, at Paris Prefecture in Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe...more
French municipal police officers react as they attend a national tribute for the three officers killed during last week's terrorist attacks, in front of Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People carry the coffin of police officer Ahmed Merabet, covered with a French flag, during funerals at the Muslim cemetery in Bobigny, outside Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls wipes away tears as he walks between French President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (R) during a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's...more
French President Francois Hollande holds a medal in front of the coffin of late police officer Clarissa Jean-Philippe during a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic...more
President Francois Hollande (R), Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (C) and Prime Minister Manuel Valls attend a ceremony at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015....more
French police carry the flag-draped coffin of late police officer Clarissa Jean-Philippe during a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015....more
French President Francois Hollande attends a national tribute at Paris Prefecture for the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People react as they attend a national tribute for the three officers killed during last week's terrorist attacks, in front of Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Francois Hollande attends a national tribute at the Paris Prefecture for the three police officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Next Slideshows
Wrecked in Detroit
Old or damaged cars in the street reflect the turbulent recent past of the former automobile industry giant.
On the edge in Lahore
Daily life in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan.
Recovering AirAsia
The grim task of recovering bodies, black boxes and wreckage from AirAsia QZ8501.
John Kerry's fender bender
John Kerry's vehicle is hit from behind in a traffic accident in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.