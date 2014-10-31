Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 31, 2014 | 3:13pm EDT

Trick or Treat

A woman walks her child to school as he is dressed as a character from Minecraft in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman walks her child to school as he is dressed as a character from Minecraft in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A woman walks her child to school as he is dressed as a character from Minecraft in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 30
Participants wearing make-up and costumes pose during Halloween night in Tokyo's Shibuya district, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Participants wearing make-up and costumes pose during Halloween night in Tokyo's Shibuya district, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Participants wearing make-up and costumes pose during Halloween night in Tokyo's Shibuya district, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
2 / 30
A student with his face painted eats lunch before a halloween party at a school in Bangkok, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A student with his face painted eats lunch before a halloween party at a school in Bangkok, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A student with his face painted eats lunch before a halloween party at a school in Bangkok, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 30
Hosts Kathie Lee Gifford (L) and Hoda Kotb dressed as Saturday Night Live characters Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Hosts Kathie Lee Gifford (L) and Hoda Kotb dressed as Saturday Night Live characters Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Hosts Kathie Lee Gifford (L) and Hoda Kotb dressed as Saturday Night Live characters Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 30
Matt Lauer, (R) dress as the Saturday Night Live character "Pat" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. With Lauer is actress Julia Sweeney (C ) who portrayed the character Pat on Saturday Night Live. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Matt Lauer, (R) dress as the Saturday Night Live character "Pat" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. With Lauer is actress Julia Sweeney (C ) who portrayed the character Pat on Saturday Night Live....more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Matt Lauer, (R) dress as the Saturday Night Live character "Pat" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. With Lauer is actress Julia Sweeney (C ) who portrayed the character Pat on Saturday Night Live. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 30
Host Natalie Morales falls whiled dressed as the Saturday Night Live character Mary Katherine Gallaghee during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Host Natalie Morales falls whiled dressed as the Saturday Night Live character Mary Katherine Gallaghee during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Host Natalie Morales falls whiled dressed as the Saturday Night Live character Mary Katherine Gallaghee during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 30
Hosts Willie Geist and Tamron Hall dress as Saturday Night Live characters' "the Spartan Cheerleaders" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Hosts Willie Geist and Tamron Hall dress as Saturday Night Live characters' "the Spartan Cheerleaders" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Hosts Willie Geist and Tamron Hall dress as Saturday Night Live characters' "the Spartan Cheerleaders" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 30
Hosts from L-R: Meredith Vieira, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager dress as Saturday Night Live characters' "Mom Jeans" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Hosts from L-R: Meredith Vieira, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager dress as Saturday Night Live characters' "Mom Jeans" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Hosts from L-R: Meredith Vieira, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager dress as Saturday Night Live characters' "Mom Jeans" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 30
President Obama poses with employees during Halloween at Gregg's Restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama poses with employees during Halloween at Gregg's Restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
President Obama poses with employees during Halloween at Gregg's Restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
9 / 30
Participants, wearing make-up and costumes, pose during Halloween in Tokyo's Shibuya district, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Participants, wearing make-up and costumes, pose during Halloween in Tokyo's Shibuya district, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Participants, wearing make-up and costumes, pose during Halloween in Tokyo's Shibuya district, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
10 / 30
Two-year-old Shunto, wearing a Halloween outfit, sits on pumpkins before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Two-year-old Shunto, wearing a Halloween outfit, sits on pumpkins before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Two-year-old Shunto, wearing a Halloween outfit, sits on pumpkins before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
11 / 30
A Lucky Air crew member dressed as Spiderman (3rd R) during an onboard Halloween celebration sits next to passengers during a flight from Kunming to Shenzhen, in Kunming, China, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A Lucky Air crew member dressed as Spiderman (3rd R) during an onboard Halloween celebration sits next to passengers during a flight from Kunming to Shenzhen, in Kunming, China, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A Lucky Air crew member dressed as Spiderman (3rd R) during an onboard Halloween celebration sits next to passengers during a flight from Kunming to Shenzhen, in Kunming, China, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Close
12 / 30
People dressed as a Hershey's chocolate bar and a pumpkin celebrate Halloween on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the market's opening bell in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People dressed as a Hershey's chocolate bar and a pumpkin celebrate Halloween on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the market's opening bell in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
People dressed as a Hershey's chocolate bar and a pumpkin celebrate Halloween on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the market's opening bell in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 30
A participant wearing a costume walks past spectators during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A participant wearing a costume walks past spectators during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A participant wearing a costume walks past spectators during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
14 / 30
Participants wearing costumes walk along a main street during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Participants wearing costumes walk along a main street during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Participants wearing costumes walk along a main street during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
15 / 30
A participant wearing a costume walks past spectators during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A participant wearing a costume walks past spectators during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A participant wearing a costume walks past spectators during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 30
A man wearing personal protective equipment as a Halloween costume, stands in front of the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man wearing personal protective equipment as a Halloween costume, stands in front of the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A man wearing personal protective equipment as a Halloween costume, stands in front of the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
17 / 30
Actors depicting a subway vigilante and a mole person, a mythical mutant creature born in the New York City subway system, inside a scene of a 1970's New York City subway car at Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Actors depicting a subway vigilante and a mole person, a mythical mutant creature born in the New York City subway system, inside a scene of a 1970's New York City subway car at Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October...more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Actors depicting a subway vigilante and a mole person, a mythical mutant creature born in the New York City subway system, inside a scene of a 1970's New York City subway car at Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 30
A participant in costume poses for a picture before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A participant in costume poses for a picture before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A participant in costume poses for a picture before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
19 / 30
A visitor to a house covered in Halloween decorations stands in the scene and poses for a photo in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Illinois, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A visitor to a house covered in Halloween decorations stands in the scene and poses for a photo in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Illinois, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A visitor to a house covered in Halloween decorations stands in the scene and poses for a photo in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Illinois, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
20 / 30
A participant wearing a costume poses for a picture before the start of a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A participant wearing a costume poses for a picture before the start of a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A participant wearing a costume poses for a picture before the start of a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
21 / 30
An actor depicting a woman terrorized by cockroaches in a derelict New York City apartment lobby is seen inside Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An actor depicting a woman terrorized by cockroaches in a derelict New York City apartment lobby is seen inside Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An actor depicting a woman terrorized by cockroaches in a derelict New York City apartment lobby is seen inside Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
22 / 30
An actor, depicting 1970's New York serial killer David Berkowitz known as "Son of Sam", and the demon dog which Berkowitz said told him to kill his six victims, are seen inside Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An actor, depicting 1970's New York serial killer David Berkowitz known as "Son of Sam", and the demon dog which Berkowitz said told him to kill his six victims, are seen inside Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October...more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
An actor, depicting 1970's New York serial killer David Berkowitz known as "Son of Sam", and the demon dog which Berkowitz said told him to kill his six victims, are seen inside Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
23 / 30
Participants in costumes pose for pictures after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Participants in costumes pose for pictures after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Participants in costumes pose for pictures after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
24 / 30
A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
25 / 30
Participants in costumes pose for pictures after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Participants in costumes pose for pictures after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Participants in costumes pose for pictures after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
26 / 30
Spectators, dressed in costumes, wait for a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Spectators, dressed in costumes, wait for a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Spectators, dressed in costumes, wait for a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
27 / 30
Participants wearing costumes take part in a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Participants wearing costumes take part in a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Participants wearing costumes take part in a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
28 / 30
A girl cries as a participant wearing zombie make-up approaches, after a "Zombie Zumba Dance" event in Malabon city, north of Manila, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A girl cries as a participant wearing zombie make-up approaches, after a "Zombie Zumba Dance" event in Malabon city, north of Manila, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A girl cries as a participant wearing zombie make-up approaches, after a "Zombie Zumba Dance" event in Malabon city, north of Manila, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
29 / 30
JohnPaul Trotter, 31, rides a wave dressed as President Ronald Reagan after competing in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

JohnPaul Trotter, 31, rides a wave dressed as President Ronald Reagan after competing in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
JohnPaul Trotter, 31, rides a wave dressed as President Ronald Reagan after competing in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Unrest in Burkina Faso

Unrest in Burkina Faso

Next Slideshows

Unrest in Burkina Faso

Unrest in Burkina Faso

Protesters march on Burkina Faso's presidential palace after burning parliament.

Oct 31 2014
Slow-motion lava

Slow-motion lava

A creeping river of molten lava threatens a seaside town on Hawaii's Big Island.

Oct 30 2014
Sad Kansas fans

Sad Kansas fans

Kansas City Royals fans watching the final game of the World Series.

Oct 30 2014
World Series ruckus

World Series ruckus

Revellers take to the streets in San Francisco after the Giants won the World Series.

Oct 30 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast