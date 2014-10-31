Trick or Treat
A woman walks her child to school as he is dressed as a character from Minecraft in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Participants wearing make-up and costumes pose during Halloween night in Tokyo's Shibuya district, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A student with his face painted eats lunch before a halloween party at a school in Bangkok, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Hosts Kathie Lee Gifford (L) and Hoda Kotb dressed as Saturday Night Live characters Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Matt Lauer, (R) dress as the Saturday Night Live character "Pat" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. With Lauer is actress Julia Sweeney (C ) who portrayed the character Pat on Saturday Night Live....more
Host Natalie Morales falls whiled dressed as the Saturday Night Live character Mary Katherine Gallaghee during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hosts Willie Geist and Tamron Hall dress as Saturday Night Live characters' "the Spartan Cheerleaders" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Hosts from L-R: Meredith Vieira, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager dress as Saturday Night Live characters' "Mom Jeans" during NBC's "Today" show's "Halloween Boo-Nanza" in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President Obama poses with employees during Halloween at Gregg's Restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Participants, wearing make-up and costumes, pose during Halloween in Tokyo's Shibuya district, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Two-year-old Shunto, wearing a Halloween outfit, sits on pumpkins before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A Lucky Air crew member dressed as Spiderman (3rd R) during an onboard Halloween celebration sits next to passengers during a flight from Kunming to Shenzhen, in Kunming, China, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion
People dressed as a Hershey's chocolate bar and a pumpkin celebrate Halloween on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the market's opening bell in New York, October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A participant wearing a costume walks past spectators during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Participants wearing costumes walk along a main street during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A participant wearing a costume walks past spectators during a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man wearing personal protective equipment as a Halloween costume, stands in front of the building where Dr. Craig Spencer lives in New York, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Actors depicting a subway vigilante and a mole person, a mythical mutant creature born in the New York City subway system, inside a scene of a 1970's New York City subway car at Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October...more
A participant in costume poses for a picture before a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A visitor to a house covered in Halloween decorations stands in the scene and poses for a photo in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Illinois, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A participant wearing a costume poses for a picture before the start of a Halloween Parade in Marikina city, east of Manila, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An actor depicting a woman terrorized by cockroaches in a derelict New York City apartment lobby is seen inside Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An actor, depicting 1970's New York serial killer David Berkowitz known as "Son of Sam", and the demon dog which Berkowitz said told him to kill his six victims, are seen inside Nightmare: New York, a haunted house for adults, in New York, October...more
Participants in costumes pose for pictures after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant in costume eats a sandwich after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants in costumes pose for pictures after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Spectators, dressed in costumes, wait for a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants wearing costumes take part in a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A girl cries as a participant wearing zombie make-up approaches, after a "Zombie Zumba Dance" event in Malabon city, north of Manila, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
JohnPaul Trotter, 31, rides a wave dressed as President Ronald Reagan after competing in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
