Pictures | Fri Aug 10, 2012 | 9:40am EDT

Tropical storm Ernesto

<p>People try to recover things that are being washed away by the flood in Boca Del Rio on the outskirts of Veracruz, Mexico, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Men push a boat ashore as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula, in Mahahual, Mexico, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>A woman tries to recover a piece of furniture that is being washed away by the flood in Boca Del Rio on the outskirts of Veracruz, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>A resident walks past swaying palm trees following the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>People board up a store as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula, in Mahahual August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>A man carries a set of plastic chairs that had been washed away by the flood in Boca Del Rio on the outskirts of Veracruz August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Tourists leave the area as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula, in Mahahual August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>The beach front of Mahahual is seen as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>People try to salvage the furniture of their food stand as it is being washed away by the flood in Boca Del Rio on the outskirts of Veracruz August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Soldiers patrol the area after the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>Residents walk past swaying palm trees following the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>A food stand is being washed away by the flood in Boca Del Rio on the outskirts of Veracruz August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos </p>

<p>A soldier removes fallen branches from a beach after the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz</p>

<p>A view of a damaged gas station after the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

<p>A woman sits on her bicycle in the rain, as Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall on the Mexican coast, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

