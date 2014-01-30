Edition:
Trouble for Bieber

<p>Pop singer Justin Bieber arrives at a police station in Toronto January 29, 2014. Bieber was mobbed by screaming fans and journalists as he entered a Toronto police station on Wednesday following reports he will be charged with assault over an incident in the city in December. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Justin Bieber appears in front of Judge Joseph Farina by video link in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Justin Bieber in a booking photo after being arrested in Miami on a drunk driving charge after he was caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini sports car, according to police. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Jeremy Bieber (2nd L), father of Justin Bieber, awaits the release of his son outside a Miami-Dade County jail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Justin Bieber departs a Miami-Dade County jail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Justin Bieber waves to fans as he leaves a jail after being released on bail in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Two sports cars sit in a police impound lot in Miami Beach, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Gary I. Rothsein</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>A sign reading "Justin Bieber was here" next to a wall on the inside of a police lot where Justin Bieber's rented yellow Lamborghini sports car was impounded in Miami, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary I. Rothstein</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Justin Bieber in a combination of booking photos. REUTERS/Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Bodyguards try to block the view of Canadian singer Justin Bieber as he goes through Wladyslaw Reymont Airport in Lodz following his concert March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Justin Bieber is held back by a member of his security team as he confronts a photographer outside his hotel in central London, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Justin Bieber is held back by a member of his security team as he confronts a photographer outside his hotel in central London, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Fans scream as singer Justin Bieber appears at the window of a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Fans surround the car containing singer Justin Bieber as he leaves a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

<p>Justin Bieber leaves a hotel in central London, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Wednesday, January 29, 2014

