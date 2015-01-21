Trouble in Yemen
Houthi fighters ride a truck while patrolling a street in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A military vehicle belonging to the presidential guards, which was seized by Houthi fighters during clashes, is seen outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter stands atop an armored vehicle, which was seized from the army during recent clashes, outside the house of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi fighter screens members of the Yemeni presidential guards who are wearing civilian clothes, as they leave the presidential palace with their belongings in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters ride a military truck outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter mans a machine gun atop a military vehicle, seized from the presidential guards during clashes, outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters sit at a post taken from presidential guards after clashes near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter mans a checkpoint on a road leading to the U.S embassy in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountain overlooking the Presidential Palace in Sanaa, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter walks past damaged shops outside a Presidential Guards barracks on a mountain overlooking Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters sit on top of a military truck which was seized from the army during recent clashes, outside the army's command centre in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Houthi fighters walk outside the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters ride in a truck on a street leading to the Republican Palace in Sanaa, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter checks a car at a checkpoint on a road leading to the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk past a van burnt down during clashes between Houthi fighters and Presidential Guard troops near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters take up position on a street during clashes near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 19, 2015.REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Presidential troops block a road leading to the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A vehicle from the Presidential Protection Forces is seen positioned outside the house of President Hadi during clashes near the house and the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man carries his belongings as he flees from an area near the near the Presidential Palace while Houthi fighters and Presidential Protection Forces clash in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A vehicle from the Presidential Protection Forces is positioned on a street during clashes near the Presidential Palace in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tank from the presidential guard is seen at a barrack taken over by Houthi fighters, on a mountain overlooking the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi fighters operate a checkpoint on a street leading to the Presidential Palace during clashes in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter wears a traditional dagger with a picture of a slain comrade as he poses for a photo outside a presidential guards barrack on a mountain overlooking the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A member of the presidential guards stands on an armoured personnel carrier blocking a road leading to the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A military vehicle belonging to Houthi fighters is positioned on a street leading to the Presidential Palace during clashes in Sanaa January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi fighter poses for a photo outside a presidential guards barrack on a mountain overlooking the presidential palace in Sanaa January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Auschwitz survivors, 70 years on
Portraits of now elderly survivors of the Nazi concentration camp, as the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month.
State of the Union
President Obama delivers his annual address to Congress.
Ghosts of Auschwitz
Revisiting the Nazi concentration camp on the 70th anniversary of its liberation.
Funeral for Hezbollah members
Thousands mourn six Hezbollah members killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.