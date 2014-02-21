Edition:
Truce in Ukraine

<p>Anti-government protesters sing during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>Ukraine's opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko addresses during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>Anti-government protesters use torches and mobile devices during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>A woman lights a candle in Budapest in memory of victims of recent violent anti-government protest in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>People attend the funeral of an anti-government protester who was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police, in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>Anti-government protesters sing during a funeral procession for one of the dead during violence in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>Ukrainan deputies argue near speaker Volodymyr Rybak (2nd R) during a session of parliament in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>A picture of an anti-government protester killed during violence is seen during a funeral procession in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>A man walks amidst burning remains of fires at Independence square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>An anti-government protester shows a helmet with a bullet hole in it in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>People listen to police officers from Lviv who have joined anti-government protesters as they speak from a stage during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>People shout as they listen to speeches in front of a statue in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>A police officer who joined anti-government protesters gets emotional as he is escorted during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

<p>An anti-government protester moves a burning tyre at a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Friday, February 21, 2014

