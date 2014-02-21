Truce in Ukraine
Anti-government protesters sing during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukraine's opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko addresses during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters use torches and mobile devices during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman lights a candle in Budapest in memory of victims of recent violent anti-government protest in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People attend the funeral of an anti-government protester who was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police, in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Anti-government protesters sing during a funeral procession for one of the dead during violence in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainan deputies argue near speaker Volodymyr Rybak (2nd R) during a session of parliament in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A picture of an anti-government protester killed during violence is seen during a funeral procession in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man walks amidst burning remains of fires at Independence square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An anti-government protester shows a helmet with a bullet hole in it in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People listen to police officers from Lviv who have joined anti-government protesters as they speak from a stage during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
People shout as they listen to speeches in front of a statue in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A police officer who joined anti-government protesters gets emotional as he is escorted during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government protester moves a burning tyre at a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
