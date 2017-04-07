Edition:
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A truck is seen after it crashed into a department store Ahlens at Drottninggatan in the central of Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Andreas Schyman/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Rose-Marie Otter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A view of the street scene after people were killed when a truck crashed into a department store Ahlens, in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Sweden's police officers guard in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Dikson

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
The scene after a truck truck was driven into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Andreas Schyman/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Rose-Marie Otter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Several dead bodies are seen after a truck crashed into a department store Ahlens, in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
The scene after a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Jessica Gow/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Police officers guard in downtown Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Magnus Strom

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Police at the scene after a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Anders Wiklund/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Police at the scene after a truck was driven into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Jessica Gow/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
The scene after a truck was driven into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Noella Johansson/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Police officers stand in the centre of Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ilze Filks

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
