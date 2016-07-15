Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 15, 2016 | 1:20pm EDT

Truck plows into crowd in France

Investigators continue to work at the scene near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores who were celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Investigators continue to work at the scene near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores who were celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016....more

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Investigators continue to work at the scene near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores who were celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
1 / 28
Broken pieces of a child's toy are seen on the ground on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Tarubi Wahid Mosta

Broken pieces of a child's toy are seen on the ground on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Tarubi Wahid Mosta

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Broken pieces of a child's toy are seen on the ground on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Tarubi Wahid Mosta
Close
2 / 28
A tow truck removes the heavy truck with its windscreen covered with bullet impacts in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A tow truck removes the heavy truck with its windscreen covered with bullet impacts in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A tow truck removes the heavy truck with its windscreen covered with bullet impacts in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 28
Thermal covers and blankets cover the dead and injured on the ground after the attack July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Tarubi Wahid Mosta

Thermal covers and blankets cover the dead and injured on the ground after the attack July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Tarubi Wahid Mosta

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Thermal covers and blankets cover the dead and injured on the ground after the attack July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Tarubi Wahid Mosta
Close
4 / 28
A man reacts near bouquets of flowers near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man reacts near bouquets of flowers near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A man reacts near bouquets of flowers near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 28
French investigating police carry evidence bags after they conducted a search at an apartment in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

French investigating police carry evidence bags after they conducted a search at an apartment in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
French investigating police carry evidence bags after they conducted a search at an apartment in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Close
6 / 28
An abandoned baby stroller is seen on the beach near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An abandoned baby stroller is seen on the beach near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
An abandoned baby stroller is seen on the beach near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
7 / 28
French investigating police conduct a search for clues around a truck in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

French investigating police conduct a search for clues around a truck in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
French investigating police conduct a search for clues around a truck in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Close
8 / 28
French police continue their investigation as they gather clues the day after a truck at high speed ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French police continue their investigation as they gather clues the day after a truck at high speed ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric...more

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
French police continue their investigation as they gather clues the day after a truck at high speed ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 28
A man walks through debris scatterd on the street the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man walks through debris scatterd on the street the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric...more

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A man walks through debris scatterd on the street the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
10 / 28
Bullet imacts are seen on the heavy truck the day after it ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bullet imacts are seen on the heavy truck the day after it ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Bullet imacts are seen on the heavy truck the day after it ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
11 / 28
A blanket covers a body the day after the attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A blanket covers a body the day after the attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A blanket covers a body the day after the attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 28
A man reacts as he sits near a French flag along the beachfront the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man reacts as he sits near a French flag along the beachfront the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016....more

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A man reacts as he sits near a French flag along the beachfront the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 28
Bodies are seen on the ground after a heavy truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bodies are seen on the ground after a heavy truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Bodies are seen on the ground after a heavy truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
14 / 28
A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after at least 30 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after at least 30 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after at least 30 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 28
French police forces and forensic officers stand next to a truck after it ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French police forces and forensic officers stand next to a truck after it ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
French police forces and forensic officers stand next to a truck after it ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
16 / 28
French police continue their investigation as they work near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais killing 80 people in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French police continue their investigation as they work near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais killing 80 people in Nice, France, July 15, 2016....more

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
French police continue their investigation as they work near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais killing 80 people in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
17 / 28
A man reacts near bouquets of flowers as people pay tribute near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man reacts near bouquets of flowers as people pay tribute near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A man reacts near bouquets of flowers as people pay tribute near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
18 / 28
An injured individual is seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An injured individual is seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
An injured individual is seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 28
French soldiers advance on the street after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French soldiers advance on the street after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
French soldiers advance on the street after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
20 / 28
A man sits next to a body seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man sits next to a body seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A man sits next to a body seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
21 / 28
French soldiers and police secure the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French soldiers and police secure the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
French soldiers and police secure the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
22 / 28
People cross the street with their hands on thier heads as a French soldier secure the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

People cross the street with their hands on thier heads as a French soldier secure the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
People cross the street with their hands on thier heads as a French soldier secure the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Close
23 / 28
Bodies are seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bodies are seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Bodies are seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
24 / 28
An injured individual is seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An injured individual is seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
An injured individual is seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
25 / 28
French soldiers secure the street after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French soldiers secure the street after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
French soldiers secure the street after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
26 / 28
French soldiers cordon the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

French soldiers cordon the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
French soldiers cordon the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
27 / 28
Bodies are seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bodies are seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Bodies are seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Deadly unrest in Kashmir

Deadly unrest in Kashmir

Next Slideshows

Deadly unrest in Kashmir

Deadly unrest in Kashmir

Police impose a curfew and block mobile phones to stop protests over the killing of a young separatist commander by Indian security forces in the disputed...

Jul 15 2016
Funerals for slain Dallas police

Funerals for slain Dallas police

Mourners bid their final farewells to five police officers shot dead in Dallas, Texas.

Jul 14 2016
Funeral for Philando Castile

Funeral for Philando Castile

Mourners gather to pay their final respects to Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by police on July 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Jul 14 2016
Running the Tour de France

Running the Tour de France

Defending champion Chris Froome runs part of the Tour de France following an incident involving a motorbike during the 12th stage.

Jul 14 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast