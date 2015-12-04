Trudeau's first month in office
Canada's new Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the crowd outside Rideau Hall after the government's swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire (R), son Xavier and mother Margaret (L) hold hands before he is sworn-in as Canada's 23rd prime minister during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's new Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains (L) is congratulated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall in Ottawa November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) wears maple leaf-themed socks during the First Ministers' meeting in Ottawa, Canada November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd R) sits with his son Xavier (2nd L) as smoke clears following a fireworks display during the annual Christmas Lights Across Canada ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada December 2, 2015....more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau adjusts his microphones before speaking during a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie share a moment during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Canada November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) poses for a selfie with students during the First Ministers' meeting in Ottawa, Canada November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with Britain's Queen Elizabeth during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire arrive for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Valletta, Malta November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Canada's new Veterans Affairs, and Associate Minister of National Defence Minister Kent Hehr is congratulated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a ceremony in Ottawa November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a WE Day event in Ottawa, Canada November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama deliver remarks to reporters after their bilateral meeting alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 19, 2015....more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in a traditional Philippine "barong" shirt for a welcome dinner during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
New Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan (C) joking resists while being escorted by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) and Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada December...more
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waits to deliver a speech during the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie gesture while on stage during a WE Day event in Ottawa, Canada November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Incoming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire greet daughter Ella Grace before his swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Blair Gable
CanadaÕs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) participates in a working session on the global economy with fellow world leaders at the start of the G20 summit at the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on at the start of the Climate Action Special Executive Session at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Valletta, Malta, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
